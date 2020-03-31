Jimmie Johnson Unsure on Retirement; Has ‘No Clue’ on the Situation

Questions are constantly abounding with regard to different sports and when they will finally be able to resume. Those questions aren’t something that can be answered for the time being, despite some sports targeting specific dates for their return. Yet, with the coronavirus pandemic still being very much present in the world, these dates cannot be guaranteed.

Of course, the NASCAR Cup Series is one such tournament that has been brought into question, and some people have been looking for answers from specific drivers. While the first four races of the season took place between mid-February and early March, the pandemic brought it to quite the sudden halt after this. Plans were put in place for the next two races to take place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without any fans in attendance. However, both were postponed and then the following five races suffered the same fate.

The next event is supposed to take place at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, May 9. Yet, the events aren’t the only thing being questioned, as one specific driver has also been discussed – seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. Following the season wrap in 2019, the 44-year-old announced that 2020 would be his last season as a full-time driver for Hendrick Motorsports. So, does he still intend to retire after the season, even if it’s a limited schedule?

Johnson Unsure About Future

While Johnson has actually embraced the idea of 2020 being his final season racing for Hendrick Motorsports, since the pandemic has brought such a halt to so many sports, he has now said that he has “no clue” on how to answer the question on whether or not he will proceed with his retirement. In a Tweet sent out on March 22, 2020, Johnson proceeded to say that “we will all be smarter in weeks to come”, meaning that there’s little that can be said in complete confidence for the time being.

It’s worth keeping a note of the fact that the current contract Johnson is on runs through to the end of the 2020 season. Yet, Ally Financial signed an extension last October to continue serving as the primary sponsor of the #48 Chevrolet that he always drives. That extension runs through to the end of the 2023 season. As a result of that, Hendrick Motorsports sit in a comfortable position, being able to select who they want to be the driver of that vehicle in 2021.