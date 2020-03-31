NASCAR Racers Sign Digital Autographs for Fans

While it’s quite the norm for avid NASCAR fans to seek out an autograph from their favorite drivers during events, the recent outbreak of coronavirus has meant that this is no longer possible. Any events are being held behind closed doors, meaning that fans aren’t able to attend physically to watch it. That being said, an iRacing event was recently set up that saw Denny Hamlin secure the victory against various other drivers at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Of course, this doesn’t help those fans who are eager to get an autograph from their favourites. Yet, a new way to proceed with this has been worked out. Digital autographs! Many NASCAR drivers have begun to sign digital autographs for those fans via social media. Basically, it’s like a standard meet and greet where fans will Tweet pictures to the drivers with the hopes of them opting to sign them with a phone stylus. That trend appears to have begun as of March 13, which is when one fan Tweeted a request for such an autograph to Hailie Deegan.

In a Tweet of her own, Deegan said that she had received a picture of herself with the fan that he wanted signing. So, she took a screenshot and then signed it on her phone before sending it back. This, she said, is a great thing to do while laying in bed at home self-isolating. From then on, it appears as though the trend has picked up, with other stars such as Corey LaJoie getting in on the activity.

Other Fans Look for Autographs

Once Deegan had sent out her Tweet acknowledging that she had sent a signed copy of the picture back to the fan, multiple others requested the same attention from her. Deegan readily proceeded forth with signing autographs, which was what led to others being messaged with similar requests. Of course, without the possibility of meeting their fans in person for the time being, most NASCAR stars were ready to oblige.

The digital autographs from NASCAR superstars have grown to be so popular that there’s the potential for the idea to leak over into other sports. Even Team Penske took the opportunity to have all 15 of its drivers across NASCAR, IndyCar, Supercars and IMSA digitally sign a group photo. They all did, and the result was Tweeted out. In times like these, digital autographs are proving to be a great way to bring fans of the sport together.