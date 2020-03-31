NASCAR Star Angela Ruch Talks Candidly About Balancing Schedule and Family Life

It’s not very often that female stars of NASCAR get to speak out about their lives and maintaining a racing schedule. Yet, Angela Ruch, who entered the Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2019 following her stint in the Xfinity Series on a part time basis, is changing that. While making history in February of last year by becoming the very first female in the industry’s Truck Series history to lead laps at Daytona International Speedway, Ruch has taken the decision to now compete in the NASCAR truck series full time.

It may be somewhat of a new territory for her, but she still feels like she’s ready for that challenge. “For me being in my first year running every single weekend is a dream come true for me and I’m very thankful”, she said in an exclusive interview with Popculture.com.

Of course, being a female in a sport that is dominated by males, Ruch is already aware that she has a lot of work to do to earn the respect of the other competitors, but she’s confident over the 2020 series. “I worked m butt off to be where I am, to have what I have. It’s only going to get better from here”, she continued.

Family Life Means Everything to Ruch

Even though she’s a competitor in the NASCAR industry, Ruch is also the mother of two infant children, both of whom were adopted by her and her husband, Mike. Naturally, this makes balancing a working schedule quite a challenge. Yet, Ruch claims that she has a great support system behind her, allowing her to juggle both sides of her life at once.

“Without my family, I couldn’t do it without them”, Ruch commented. “It’s definitely hard to make your own time when you have two little ones. I get up early and I train for a few hours”, she continued. Of course, her timing has had to alter in order to fit in with that family side of things. Yet, Ruch isn’t the first in her family to have been involved with NASCAR.

As it happens, she is a third-generation driver herself, with both her father and grandfather having competed in the sport. Her uncle is Derrike Cope, who won the Daytona 500 back in 1990. To add to that, Ruch’s twin sister, Amber Cope is also a driver, with both of them starting in the industry at the age of nine.

Speaking of competing in NASCAR, Ruch said that you’re never able to give up in such a good sport if you want to get ahead. “Getting into this industry is never easy. It definitely takes a village to get there. You can’t get there on your own.” Naturally, as Ruch states, people need to believe in you – mainly sponsors. It is down to them in their majority that ensure competitors are able to excel in the sport.