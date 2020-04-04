NASCAR Track News Dover International Speedway’s coveted Monster Trophy ranks No. 2 in NASCAR.com list...
Dover International Speedway’s coveted Monster Trophy ranks No. 2 in NASCAR.com list of top Cup Series awards

By Official Release
DOVER, Del. (April 3, 2020) – One of the few certainties in motorsports is that all drivers are eager to add Dover International Speedway’s Monster Trophy to their collections.

Just last year, when all of Dover’s Monster Trophies were made in a brilliant gold color in honor of the track’s 50th anniversary season, winning drivers including Cole Custer, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. made a point of mentioning how coveted the Monster Mile prize is for all competitors.

“I saw the trophy in the driver’s meeting yesterday and I said that’s pretty awesome,” Truex said in May. “That golden one is special. It’s pretty awesome to win on the 50th anniversary of Dover International Speedway.”

Apparently, it’s a feeling shared throughout the NASCAR world.

In a NASCAR.com article headlined “The Best Trophies In NASCAR, Ranked,” posted on Friday, April 3, the Monster Trophy ranked No. 2 out of 16 track prizes, behind only Martinsville Speedway’s grandfather clock.

“The Monster Mile’s marvelous, mammoth, monster mascot, Miles, makes many memories magnifying medalists’ mantles of mementos,” NASCAR.com’s article states.

The first Monster Trophy was awarded on Sept. 26, 2004, after Ryan Newman won the “MBNA America 400” NASCAR Cup Series race. In total, 31 Monster Trophies have been awarded to Dover Cup Series winners, with Jimmie Johnson leading all drivers with nine.

The next Monster Trophy is scheduled to be awarded during Dover’s Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend which includes the “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Aug. 23.

NASCAR.com’s full list can be found at https://www.nascar.com/gallery/best-trophies-nascar-ranked/.

Follow Speedway news and updates on DoverSpeedway.com and keep track of the latest announcements via social media at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile. For ticket information call (800) 441-RACE.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

