eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Coverage Resources and News & Notes – Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Next Race: Food City Showdown

The Place: Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Sunday, April 5

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (where available and subject to change), FS1 and FOX Sports App

Distance: Two heat races – 50 Laps (no elimination), Main Event – 150 Laps

Saturday Night Thunder 150

The Place: Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Saturday, April 4

The Time: 8 p.m. ET

Online: enascar.com/live

Distance: Four heat races – 20 Laps; Two Last Chance Qualifiers – 20 Laps; Main Event – 150 Laps

Gear up for the Food City Showdown at Bristol, baby!

While NASCAR’s on-track activity has been postponed through the weekend of May 3rd to align with CDC guidance, drivers and fans are turning to the virtual world to see some of the best racing competition around.

NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports teamed up to deliver the first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series event the Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway two weeks ago. Last week, FOX Sports committed to covering the remainder of the season, which began Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. ET from virtual Texas Motor Speedway with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125.

Entitled FOX NASCAR iRacing, the races will be simulcast on the FOX broadcast network where available, FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Races will also be available in Canada through FOX Sports Racing.

The 130-lap virtual race event at Texas had various drivers fighting for the lead but was ultimately won by iRacing veteran and Cup Series underdog Timmy Hill, driver of the No. 66 Toyota. The win marked his 674th iRacing victory.

Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 37 finished second, Garrett Smithley, driver of the No. 51, finished third, Landon Cassill, driver of the No. 89, finished fourth and Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 88, rounded out the top five. The top four drivers don’t typically run in the front of the pack on non-virtual race weekends but iRacing has given them the chance to compete up front in the similar equipment as the rest of the field.

The series inaugural event on March 22, won by three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, drew 903,000 viewers on FS1. Last weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, won by Hill, drew 1.3 million viewers. That was an increase since its viewership the weekend before at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway and broke its own Esport television ratings record. A total of 1,339,000 people watched the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 across the FOX viewing platforms.

Fox Sports iRacing has been the most-watched telecast on FS1 since the pandemic-induced sports shutdown began on March 12 and Sunday’s most-watched sports telecast on cable television, as well as ranks as the highest-rated esports TV program in history.

Sunday’s Food City Showdown at Bristol Motor Speedway (1 p.m. ET on FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App) will once again feature FOX NASCAR broadcasters Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds calling the action.

Bristol introduces Saturday Night Thunder

This weekend marks the introduction of a new iRacing event, the Saturday Night Thunder 150, that uses ARCA cars and includes drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

The format will be similar to short-track events and will feature multiple heat races and one main event. The event will be live streamed at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 4, at enascar.com/live.

The format will be as follows (all times ET):

7 p.m.: One-hour practice session goes live.

8:05 p.m.: Two-lap single-car qualifying session. This will set the starting grid for the heats.

8:08 p.m.:

Heat 1 starts. All heats will be 20 laps with no cautions and one reset. There will be four heats.

Heats will immediately be followed by two Last Chance Qualifiers. These will be 20 Laps with no cautions.

Heats will set the starting grid for 150 Lap Main Feature.

Main Feature Race will be 150 laps with manual cautions and one reset. There will also be three attempts at a Green/White/Checker finish.

NASCAR & Penn Interactive relaunch NASCAR Finish Line app for eNASCAR iRacing

Earlier this year, NASCAR and Penn Interactive, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, Inc., announced a new multi-year partnership that led to the creation of a brand new, free-to-play, mobile game named NASCAR Finish Line, which offered users the chance to win a $50,000 jackpot every race.

Now, this weekend, the eNASCAR Finish Line mobile game is being relaunched and is available across iOS and Android phones and tablets and can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play store. With the relaunch, players can win a $5,000 jackpot by accurately predicting the top two finishers and the highest finishers across six different groupings of four drivers.

Denny Hamlin won the first eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway and Timmy Hill won the second event at virtual Texas Motor Speedway. Tune in this weekend to see the third eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event of the year from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, the Food City Showdown, being televised live at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Sunday’s run of show and race format

Sunday’s Food City Showdown has a different look this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The format will consist of a two-lap qualifying effort to determine the lineup for the heat races.

Drivers who qualify in an odd position (1st, 3rd, 5th, etc.) will be placed in Heat 1.

Drivers who qualifying in an even position (2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.) will be placed in Heat 2.

There will be two heat races, 50 laps each, with no elimination. Every driver will advance to the main 150-lap event. The heat races set the grid for the main event and the winner of the first heat race will start on the pole. Cautions will be enabled during the heat races and drivers will receive two “resets” for their heat races, unused “resets” do not carry over to the main race.

Additionally:

Finishing order from Heat 1 will determine odd positions for the Main Event (1st, 3rd, 5th, etc.)

The Busch Pole will be awarded to the winner of Heat 1

Finishing order from Heat #2 will determine even grid positions for the Main Event (2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.)

No drivers will be eliminated in these races; all 32 competitors will advance.

Sunday’s Food City Showdown will consist of 150 laps with double-file restarts and lapped cars will go to the rear. There will be three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish, if necessary.

Drivers will be allowed two resets this week at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. If a car is damaged, drivers must drive back to their pit stall and come to a complete stop. This will automatically apply the fast repair and give the driver a new car.

Over the airwaves

Last Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 from virtual Texas Motor Speedway earned a U.S. rating of 0.81 on FOX/FS1 (simulcast) and had an average viewer tune-in of 1.3 million.

This Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway will be available to our international affiliates in 150 countries and territories, reaching over 280 million households.

Below is a lineup of broadcasters:

Bristol Motor Speedway – eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Arena Sport

Czech Republic, Slovakia

Astro

Malaysia

Automoto La Chaine

France, Belgium, Turkey

Charlton – Sport 1

Isreal

Discovery

India

ESPN LatAm

Argentina, Colombia, Chile

FOX Sports Australia

Australia

FOX Sports Mexico

Mexico

Hong Kong PCCW

Hong Kong

MatchTV

Russia

MAX Sport

Bulgaria

Motowizja

Poland

Premier Sports/FreeSports

UK

Sky NZ

New Zealand

Sport TV

Portugal

SuperSport Africa

Sub-Saharan and West Africa

Telcel

Mexico

Tencent

China

TSN

Canada

TV3 Spain

Spain

Ziggo Sport

Netherlands

Giving back

As it has since the onset of the worldwide COVID-19 Coronavirus, NASCAR remains a source of aid with The NASCAR Foundation as well as teams, drivers and associated companies donating to the worldwide relief efforts.

This week the Joey Logano Foundation announced a $1 million effort – in partnership with Elevation Outreach – to establish a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The money is targeted to address multiple needs in the community aiding educational access to medical supplies and food distribution in the Charlotte area and even beyond.

From the Wood Brothers Racing team to seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson to this year’s Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, help is on the way.

The iconic Wood Brothers race team is raising money to purchase tablets for seniors – an effort to help keep the seniors in touch with family that may not be allowed to visit in their nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Keselowski‘s Checkered Flag Foundation partnered with local groups to provide meals to healthcare workers. And his Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing company is helping get face shields so desperately needed by healthcare workers.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Johnson is raising money for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy Inc. which will get the funds to groups helping in the fight against COVID-19. The effort is taking $25 donations from fans with each donation entering that person for a chance to win Johnson’s autographed race-worn shoes. This effort goes through April 6.

And of course, Hamlin made big news with his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational inaugural win at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway two weeks ago. He pledged to donate $100 for every lap he led, plus $5,000 because he won the race to an effort headed by The NASCAR Foundation and Feed the Children working in the South Florida area. In all, Hamlin contributed $6,400 to the effort and his sponsor Coca-Cola matched the money, as did the Kevin Harvick Foundation.

The NASCAR Research & Development Center, located outside Charlotte, has turned its high-tech capabilities into real life medical assistance – manufacturing face shields with its 3D printers and even a prototype human head that Wake Forest doctors and scientists are using to research better treatment supply options.

CORE Autosport, a team in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, is similarly committed to helping out. Its team shop is manufacturing thousands of facemasks for distribution across the country. Technique Inc., a Michigan-based company that normally supplies chassis components to NASCAR teams has similarly turned its efforts during this pause in racing to making face shields for medical distribution and has ramped up production to 20,000 shields per day.

And Roush Fenway Racing has developed a special prototype “aerosol box” that helps provide a safe, workable barrier between a COVID-19 patient and the many medical personnel treating them in hospital rooms and transporting them on hospital floors.

Statistical Notes

A wide range of drivers with various experience both at Bristol Motor Speedway and in iRacing will be contending in this Sunday’s Food City Showdown in the third race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (1 p.m. ET on FOX – where available and subject to change, FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Below is a list of anticipated participants (listed numerically), their statistics, and career highlights, for the third race of the series. Please note, the participant list is subject to change.

Note on iRacing stats below:

The stats are cumulative lifetime stats for each driver in public oval events in stock car disciplines (ranging from top-level Cup cars to Legends) on iRacing. It doesn’t include stats from private leagues. Statistics for drivers who have starts in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series include those races run.

Entry list (list is subject to change and will be updated in the News & Notes on NASCARMedia.com if necessary):

#1 Kurt Busch

#2 Brad Keselowski

#3 Austin Dillon

#6 Ross Chastain

#9 Chase Elliott

#11 Denny Hamlin

#12 Ryan Blaney

#13 Ty Dillon

#14 Clint Bowyer

#17 Chris Buescher

#18 Kyle Busch

#19 Bobby Labonte

#20 Erik Jones

#21 Matt Dibenedetto

#22 Joey Logano

#24 William Byron

#31 Tyler Reddick

#34 Michael McDowell

#37 Ryan Preece

#38 John Hunter Nemechek

#42 Kyle Larson

#43 Bubba Wallace

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr

#48 Jimmie Johnson

#51 Garrett Smithley

#66 Timmy Hill

#77 Parker Kligerman

#88 Alex Bowman

#89 Landon Cassill

#95 Christopher Bell

Drivers listed in numerical order:

Kurt Busch – iRacing #1

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 38 starts, 6 wins, 12 top fives, 20 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2001 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Won his first Bristol Cup Series race in the spring of 2002, won three straight in sweeping 2003 races and winning the spring 2004 event. Most recent Bristol Cup win was fall of 2018.

· 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion; winner of the inaugural NASCAR Playoffs

· Has driven for many of NASCAR’s most iconic teams such as Roush-Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Furniture Row Racing, Stewart-Haas

· Racing, and now Chip Ganassi Racing

· Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series

· 2000 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year and championship runner-up

Overall iRacing Stats

· 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

· Finished 35th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Finished 10th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last week

Brad Keselowski – iRacing #2

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 20 starts, 2 wins, 5 top fives, 6 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 14 starts, 1 win, 6 top fives, 8 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 7 starts, 1 win, 1 top five, 3 top 10s

Highlights:

 Made his national series track debut in 2005 in the Gander Trucks.

 His two Cup Series wins came back-to-back in the fall of 2011 and in the spring of 2012.

 First win at the track was in fall, 2008 in the Xfinity Series. He also won in 2014 in the Gander Trucks – which was also his last Gander Trucks start at the track to date.

 Has 30 wins to his name with 116 top fives, 188 top 10s and 17 pole awards in the Cup Series

 His first Cup Series win came in his second Cup Series season at Talladega Superspeedway in 2009

 Won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship for Team Penske

 Won the 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship and won the Most Popular Driver Award three years in a row (2008-2010)

 Made his national series debut in the Gander Trucks in 2004

Overall iRacing Stats

 32 starts, 7 wins, 19 top fives, 3 poles

· Finished 25th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Austin Dillon – iRacing #3

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 12 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 9 starts, 1 win, 5 top fives, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

· Made his national series track debut in Bristol in the Gander Trucks in 2010

· Won the fall Xfinity Series race at Bristol in 2016

· Got his first Cup Series win in 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

· Won the 2018 Daytona 500

· Won the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

· Won the Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award n 2012

· Is the 2011 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion as well as the Most Popular Driver

· Won rookie of the year honors in Gander Trucks in 2010

Overall iRacing Stats

· 2 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

· Finished 27th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Finished 29th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last week

Ross Chastain – iRacing #6

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 9 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

· His best finish at Bristol was third (twice – 2012, 2019) in the Gander Trucks

· Chastain made his NASCAR national series track debut at Bristol in the Gander Trucks in 2011

· This year, he has filled in for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series for three races

· In 2019, he completed 19 races in the Xfinity Series and posted a win at Daytona with Kaulig Racing

· In 2018, he made the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs and won his first career race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway racing for Chip Ganassi Racing

· In 2011, he made his NASCAR national series debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut at Lucas Oil Raceway

Overall iRacing Stats

· 539 starts, 67 wins, 196 top fives and 64 poles

· Finished 14th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Finished 22nd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last week

Chase Elliott – iRacing #9

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2013 in the Gander Trucks, starting on the pole and finishing fifth.

His best Cup Series finish came in the fall of 2018, finishing third. He also finished third in the Xfinity Series in the fall of 2014.

Got his first Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International in 2018, then went on to win two more times that season (Dover-2, Kanas-2)

Won three races in 2019 including the Charlotte Road Course

Won the Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for the last two years (2018, 2019)

Won the Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award in 2016

Won Gander Trucks Most Popular Driver Award in 2015

2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion and won rookie of the year and most popular driver in the same year

Overall iRacing Stats

257 starts, 36 wins, 107 top fives, 31 poles

Finished 24th last weekend at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 20th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last week

Denny Hamlin – iRacing #11

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 28 starts, 2 wins, 9 top fives, 14 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Made his national series track debut in 2005 in the Xfinity Series and finished 9th in the spring race,

Won a pair of Cup Series races at Bristol, the first in the fall of 2012 and the second in the most recent race there last fall.

Won Cup Series Rookie of the Year Award in 2006

Has 38 Cup Series wins to his name and the first came in 2006 at Pocono Raceway

He has 162 top fives, 261 top 10s and 33 poles in the Cup Series

2019 was a career-best season for him, winning six races and making it to the Championship 4

Won the Daytona 500 three times (2016, 2019, 2020)

Is already in the Playoffs this season with his season-opening win at Daytona

Overall iRacing Stats

165 starts, 31 wins, 75 top fives, 31 poles

Won the first race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway with a last-lap pass on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Finished 24th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last week

Ryan Blaney – iRacing #12

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 12 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 9 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 1 win, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts, 1 win, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

Highlights:

· Made his national series debut at Bristol in the Gander Trucks in 2012.

· His Xfinity Series win at Bristol came in the fall of 2014. Won the 2015 Gander Trucks race at Bristol after starting second.

· Has won a race and earned a Cup Series Playoff berth in each season from 2017-19 and has three total wins in the Cup Series.

Finished runner-up in 2014 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series standings, won most popular driver in the series

· Won 2013 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Overall iRacing Stats

· 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

· Finished 27th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last week

Ty Dillon – iRacing #13

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 7 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2012 for the Gander Trucks.

Has a best finish of third at Bristol in the Xfinity Series in 2015.

In 2019, got his best Cup Series finish at the spring Daytona race in fourth place

Made his Cup Series debut in 2014 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Won Most Popular Driver Award for Gander Trucks in 2013

In 2012, Dillon won Rookie-of-the-Year honors for the Gander Trucks

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 19th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 16th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last week

Clint Bowyer – iRacing #14

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 28 starts, 0 wins, 7 top fives, 15 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 12 starts, 1 win, 6 top fives, 9 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

His best NASCAR Cup Series finish at Bristol was a runner-up result in the spring race in 2017.

Bowyer won the Xfinity Series race in the spring of 2008 at Bristol.

Bowyer made his NASCAR national series track debut at Bristol in the Xfinity Series in 2005.

In 2019, Bowyer qualified for the Playoffs on points and finished ninth in the series standing

Bowyer was the runner-up for the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship

He won the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship

Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series. (10 NASCAR Cup Series, eight NASCAR Xfinity Series, 14 Gander Trucks wins)

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 16th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 11th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last week

Chris Buescher – iRacing #17

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 9 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

His best Cup Series finish at Bristol was fifth place in 2016

Got a best track finish of third at Bristol in the Xfinity Series in 2015

Buescher joined Roush-Fenway Racing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season

In 2016, he won first NASCAR Cup Series race (Pocono-2) in his rookie season; first driver since Joey Logano (2009) to accomplish the feat

One of three drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history to make the Playoffs in their rookie season, joining Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2015

Was the 2012 ARCA Menards Series champion

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 28th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 18th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch – iRacing #18

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 29 starts, 8 wins, 12 top fives, 17 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 27 starts, 9 wins, 17 top fives, 20 top 10s, 6 poles

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 11 starts, 5 wins, 7 top fives, 8 top 10s, 4 poles

Highlights:

· Has the most wins among any active Cup Series driver at Bristol

· Won his first Cup Series race at Bristol in 2007, most recent win at the track was in 2019

· Got his first Gander Trucks win at Bristol in 2008

· Won three races in a row at the track in the Gander Trucks (2008-2010)

· Won the pole award in the last three Gander Trucks events run at Bristol (2014, 2015, 2017)

· Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, also won championship in 2015. One of two (Jimmie Johnson) active drivers with multiple Cup championships

· Has made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs the last five consecutive seasons

· Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2009

· In 2010, set all-time single-season record with 24 victories across NASCAR’s three national series

· Currently has most all-time NASCAR national series wins with 208 (56 Cup, 96 Xfinity, 57 Gander Trucks)

· Record seven-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner champion (2010, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17 and ‘19) and one driver championship (2015)

Overall iRacing Stats

· 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

· Finished 29th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Finished 17th at Texas Motor Speedway

Bobby Labonte – iRacing #19

Current Series/Occupation: 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 42 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 10 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 12 starts, 1 win, 2 top fives, 6 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Best finish of third in the Cup Series at Bristol in 2003

Got his first track win in 1991 at Bristol starting from 21st

In his Xfinity Series debut at the track, Labonte started on the pole

Labonte was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. He joins his brother, Terry, with the prestigious honor

He won the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Labonte has 21 NASCAR Cup Series wins, 10 Xfinity Series and one Gander Trucks win

He is one of 27 drivers to have a win in all three of NASCAR’s national series

Overall iRacing Stats

77 starts, 7 wins, 31 top fives, 5 poles

Finished 18th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 13th last weekend at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Erik Jones – iRacing #20

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 2 wins, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s, 3 poles

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start – finished sixth in 2015

Highlights:

Finished runner-up at Bristol in the Cup Series in only his second start at the track in 2017

Got his first Xfinity Series win at the first Bristol race in 2016 and then went on to win the same race in 2017

Won three back-to-back pole positions in the Xfinity Series at Bristol (2015-2016)

Won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway in July of 2018

2017 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year – becoming the first driver to earn the award in all three of NASCAR’s national series

2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2015 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion and Sunoco Rookie of the Year – the youngest champion in series history

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 10th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 21st at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last weekend

Matt DiBenedetto – iRacing #21

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 10 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts – best finish of 19th in 2014

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

· Finished runner-up last season at Bristol, marking a career-best finish for him

· Made his Xfinity Series debut at the track in 2013

· Notched his first career top-five finish in 2019 at Sonoma Raceway

· Signed with Wood Brothers Racing for the 2020 season after racing for Leavine Family Racing in 2019

· His two career-best finishes were runner-up in Bristol Motor Speedway in 2019 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020

· His best finish in the Xfinity Series was in 2010 at Iowa Speedway, where he finished ninth

Overall iRacing Stats

· 312 starts, 77 wins, 204 top fives, 29 poles

· Finished 11th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Finished 15th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last weekend

Joey Logano – iRacing #22

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 22 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 22 starts, 2 wins, 6 top fives, 10 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 13 starts, 2 wins, 6 top fives, 10 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Got his first Cup Series win at Bristol in 2014; his most recent win at the track was in 2015

Won his first Xfinity Series race at Bristol in 2012 and went on to win again in 2015

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup pole on March 19, 2010, at Bristol

Won 2009 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year, the youngest-ever winner of the award

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup race on June 28, 2009, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on June 14, 2008, at Kentucky

Overall iRacing Stats

12 starts, 2 wins, 3 top fives and 4 poles

Finished 15th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

William Byron – iRacing #24

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts – best finish of 16th in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts – best finish of 12th in 2017

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start – finished fourth in 2016

Highlights:

· Made his Cup Series debut at the track in 2018, finishing 18th

· Finished fourth in his Gander Trucks debut at Bristol in 2016

· Earned first career Playoff berth in 2019, finishing a career-high 11th in final standings

· Won the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award; becoming just the second driver all-time to win Rookie of the Year honors in all three NASCAR national series; joining Erik Jones

· Won the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

· Won the 2016 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner championship for Kyle Busch Motorsports and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award, setting a series rookie record with seven victories

· Won the 2015 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Overall iRacing Stats

· 1,468 starts, 292 wins, 698 top fives and 250 poles

· Finished 34th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Finished seventh at virtual Texas last weekend and started from the pole

Tyler Reddick – iRacing #31

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 1 win, 2 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10, 1 pole

Highlights:

Got his first Xfinity Series win at Bristol in 2019 after starting 38th, went on to win the championship in the same year

Won the pole award at Bristol in the Gander Trucks in 2016

Best finish of eighth in the Gander Trucks at Bristol in 2015

Back-to-Back NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2018-2019), and first driver to do it with two different organizations (JR Motorsports 2018, Richard Childress Racing 2019).

2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year; just third driver in series history to win the title in his rookie season joining Chase Elliott (2014) and William Byron (2017).

In 2017, captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, at Kentucky, while running a partial schedule.

In 2015, he competed full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, winning his first race and finishing runner-up in the championship standings.

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 28th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last weekend

Michael McDowell – iRacing #34

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 19 starts, best finish of 18th in 2014

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts – best finish of 10th in 2009

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his Cup Series debut at Bristol in 2010

McDowell is entering his 13th season in the NASCAR Cup Series

Finished a career-best 26th in the 2017 and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings

Earned his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2016 at Road America

Overall iRacing Stats

102 starts, 25 wins, 45 top fives and 25 poles

Finished 23rd at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

Finished 12th last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

Ryan Preece – iRacing #37

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts – best finish of 18th in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his Cup Series track debut in 2019 and finished 18th in his second start that year

Won the Xfinity Series race at Bristol in 2018, his second career win

Finished runner-up in 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle in the NASCAR Cup Series

Won first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa in 2017

In 2013, he was the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, youngest champion in series history

Overall iRacing Stats

253 starts, 42 wins, 103 top fives and 14 poles

Finished 33rd at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

Finished runner-up last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

John Hunter Nemechek – iRacing #38

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 5 top 10

Highlights:

Has posted a career-best Bristol finish of third in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Gander Trucks.

2020 is Nemechek’s first fulltime season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2018 at Kansas while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Won his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2015, driving for NEMCO Motorsports and has tallied six wins in the series.

Overall iRacing Stats

290 starts, 29 wins, 97 top fives and 37 poles

Finished 30th at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished eighth at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson – iRacing #42

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 12 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 7 top 10s, two poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 9 starts, 1 win (2018), 7 top fives, 8 top 10s, two poles

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018.

He has made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs four consecutive seasons (2016-2019).

Larson won a career-best four NASCAR Cup Series races in 2017.

2014 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2012 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion and Rookie of the Year

Overall iRacing Stats

305 starts, 57 wins, 143 top fives and 27 poles

Finished 33rd at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 9th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace – iRacing #43

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, best finish of 14th (2019)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five (runner-up finish)

Highlights:

Has competed in all three of NASCAR’s national series at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In 2018, Wallace finished in second in the Daytona 500 – the highest finish by a NASCAR Cup Series rookie to date. It was also the best finish by an African-American driver in the Great American Race.

Made NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs in 2016, finishing 11th in the driver standings.

Won his first NASCAR national series race in the Gander Trucks at Martinsville in 2013 and became the first African-American to win a NASCAR national touring series event since 1963.

Has six career wins in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series.

Overall iRacing Stats

107 starts, 29 wins, 43 top fives and 32 poles

Finished 7th at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 25th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – iRacing #47

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 14 starts, 0 wins, 4 top fives, 6 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s, one pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has finished in the top-five in the NASCAR Cup Series four times at Bristol.

Captured first two NASCAR Cup Series wins in 2017 (Talladega-1, Daytona-2),

2013 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2011, 2012).

2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

66 starts, 6 wins, 26 top fives and 1 pole

Finished 21st at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 23rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Jimmie Johnson – iRacing #48

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 36 starts, 2 wins (2010, 2017), 12 top fives, 21 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has won twice in the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway (2010, 2017).

Tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the NASCAR Cup Series most championships all-time with seven each.

First driver in series history to win five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series titles (2006-10).

Johnson ranks tied for sixth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list, with 83 wins.

Has the series record with 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff berths.

2009 Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 31st at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 25th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Garrett Smithley – iRacing #51

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, best finish of 16th (2018)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has made eight starts at Bristol in the NASCAR Xfinity Series posting a best finish of 16th in 2018.

Finished a career-best 18th in the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.

Has a NASCAR national series career-best finish of fifth at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,227 starts, 146 wins, 537 top fives and 131 poles

Finished fifth at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished third at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Timmy Hill – iRacing #66

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 5 starts, best finish of 28th (2018)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 13 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, finished 17th (2019)

Highlights:

Won last week’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Has competed in all three NASCAR national series at Bristol Motor Speedway. Posting a top-10 finish in NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Finished third in the 2020 Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona, his career-best NASCAR national series finish.

Made his Cup Series debut in 2012 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Owner of Hill Motorsports, fielding the No. 56 Chevrolet in the Gander Trucks.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,677 starts, 674 wins, 1,205 top fives, 456 poles

Finished third at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Won the race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Parker Kligerman – iRacing #77

Current Series/Occupation: NBC Sports TV Analyst and part-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 1 start, finished 34th (2014)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 4 top 10s

Highlights:

Has made starts in all three NASCAR national series at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Has made 28 NASCAR Cup Series starts since 2012.

Finished a career-best ninth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings in 2013.

Has posted a pair of wins in the Gander Trucks, both at Talladega (2012, 2017).

Finished a career-best fifth in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship points in 2012.

Overall iRacing Stats

416 starts, 57 wins, 189 top fives and 11 poles

Finished 13th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 12th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Alex Bowman – iRacing #88

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, best finish of 14th (2013)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has finished in the top-five at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Bowman captured his second career NASCAR Cup Series win earlier this season at Auto Club Speedway. His first came last year at Chicagoland Speedway

Bowman filled in the No. 88 for 10 races in 2016 while Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sidelined with concussion symptoms. He took over the ride fulltime in 2018 following Earnhardt’s retirement.

He was the 2011 NASCAR Menards Series East and the 2012 ARCA Menards Series rookie of the year.

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five and 0 poles

Finished sixth at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished fifth at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Landon Cassill – iRacing #89

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 89 Shepherd Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 18 starts, best finish of 20th (twice: 2016, 2018)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 7 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

· Has made starts at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series scoring a top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series in 2019.

· In 2014, he scored a NASCAR Cup Series career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega.

· In 2010, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan.

· In 2008, he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year award.

Overall iRacing Stats

· 44 starts, 4 wins, 26 top fives and 2 poles

· Finished 12th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

· Finished fourth at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell – iRacing #95

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 96 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 1 win (2019), 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Has made starts at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

He won the 2019 Xfinity Spring race at Bristol.

Has posted a total of 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins.

Set the rookie single season Xfinity Series wins record with seven victories in 2018.

2017 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion

Has a total of seven Gander Truck wins.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,028 starts, 237 wins, 556 top fives and 132 poles

Finished 27th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 34th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Daniel Suarez – iRacing #96

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 4 top fives, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

Has a pair of runner-up finishes at Bristol in the Xfinity Series – in his national series track debut in the spring of 2015 and in the fall of 2017.

Finished eighth at Bristol in the two races there in 2019.

Competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018-2019; finished a career-best 17th in Cup points in ‘19.

Made NASCAR Cup Series debut for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017, finished the season 20th in points

2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion – the first Latin American, as well as the first NASCAR Drive for Diversity graduate, to win a NASCAR national series title.

In 2016, he became the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming three victories at Michigan, Dover and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami.

2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year – the first Mexican driver to win the award.

In 2013, he finished third in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East final championship standings, the highest finish for an international driver in series history

2010 NASCAR Mexico Series Rookie of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 1 top five and 0 poles

Finished 33rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.