Celebrating Jimmie Johnson’s most memorable April moments

While the current NASCAR season is on hold there is no better time to take a look back at some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history during the month of April with seven-time champion, Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson recently announced that 2020 would be his last full-time season. While that may change due to the unexpected hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, his career to date is filled with noteworthy accomplishments. He’s a seven-time Cup Series champion with 83 wins, 36 poles and 228 top-five finishes. And, he’s not done yet.

His first full-time season was in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2000 where he finished 10th in the standings. Johnson’s first victory in the series came the following year at Chicagoland Speedway.

In 2002, he signed with Hendrick Motorsports for his first full season in the Cup Series. He also teamed up with crew chief Chad Knaus and captured his first win at his home track, Auto Club Speedway. Johnson followed that up with two more wins in his rookie season.

As he enters his last full-time season, Johnson will undoubtedly try to add more victories to the wins column, making him a safe bet for race enthusiasts.

As we anticipate the restart of NASCAR racing, let’s take a look at some of Johnson’s most impressive wins during the month of April.

His first Cup win at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calofornia, mentioned above, occurred on April 28, 2002.

On April 1, 2007, he earned his third victory of the year at Martinsville Speedway. He would end the season with 10 wins, a career best, as he captured his second Cup Series championship.

Texas Motor Speedway would prove to be one of Johnson’s best tracks as he drove to victory lane at the track on April 11, 2015 for his fifth win at the track. He led 134 laps and finished 1.107 seconds ahead of runner-up Kevin Harvick.

April 9, 2017 marked another memorable win for Johnson as he posted his 81st career win in the series at Texas Motor Speedway. It was especially remarkable due to the fact that he started the race from the 24th position. Then, with 17 laps to go, Johnson took the lead and won, claiming his seventh victory at the track.

Johnson hopes to make more memories when the season continues.

“I’m so thankful for 18 incredible years of racing in NASCAR,” Johnson said. “The sport has been good to me. It has allowed me to do something I truly love. I showed up chasing a dream and achieved more than I ever thought possible. I’m looking forward to next season and celebrating what will be my last year as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver. I know what this team is capable of, and I hope 2020 is one of the best yet.”