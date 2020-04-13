Financing Your Dream of Becoming a NASCAR Driver

NASCAR drivers have been known to rake in millions of pounds in salary, winnings and merchandise royalties – even drivers who aren’t that great. Does this make you wonder how you can become a NASCAR driver?

Many of us dreamt about becoming a champion racing driver as a child, however, only a small portion of these people have actually considered it seriously as a profession. NASCAR’s popularity is increasing every year, with thousands of people being drawn to the fame, glory, and riches it can bring. If you want to find out a bit more about how to become a NASCAR driver and how to finance it, then keep reading below.

How to Become a NASCAR Driver

While taking up this profession might be a little daunting at first, with the correct skills, resources, and hard work, you will be well on your way to becoming a successful racer. Here are some of the things you should consider before becoming a NASCAR driver:

Your age – you need to know what the legal driving age is in your country. If you are too young to drive a car, then you should consider go-karting to begin with. Go-karting is a great way for you to learn the basics of racing. Studies show that up to 90% of NASCAR drivers started their career in a go-kart. Many experts have found that drivers who start training at a young age are likely to have an edge over those who don’t.

The type of car – go-karts are a brilliant starting point for any racer. Once you are old enough to drive legally, you should change to larger cars and a local racetrack. Many NASCAR drivers start off with smaller races before progressing to the stock-car races.

Pit pass – most local racetracks offer a pit pass. These passes allow you to get to know the pit crew, managers, officials, and other drivers.

Volunteer – why not think about volunteering as a crew member? This will help give you an idea of how the sport actually works.

The mechanics – taking an automotive course is a brilliant way for you to learn about your car. Having some basic knowledge is really important in a NASCAR race.

Education – a college degree is often valued in the sport of NASCAR racing.

Local tracks – it’s a good idea to start small and make every race count. The more experience you have in this environment, the better.

Fitness – racing is a test of endurance. You are expected to control the car’s wheel for several hours at a time without a break.

How to Finance Your NASCAR Career

Starting a career in NASCAR racing can be expensive. Not only do you have to pay for a car, your license, and your insurance, but you also need to pay for car repairs and pit crew salaries. Many of the successful drivers in NASCAR racing started their careers with a sponsor. Cars that are regularly maintained and have better parts are often faster on the track and are less likely to break down.

If you can't find a sponsor, then you should consider what other finance options are available. This money will give you the short-term injection of cash you require to get you started.

Getting Your License

In order to drive on the regional circuits, you will need to apply for a NASCAR license. You will be required to complete a detailed CV and application form which contains the following information:

Your personal details

Your racing history

References

Once you have your license, you will need to build a team and a car in order to take part in the races. This is the point at which you need investment, as things such as car maintenance and pit crew salaries are often expensive.

You may have worked out that starting a career as a NASCAR driver requires more than just being skilled behind the wheel. You need to be committed in order to get the backing of a sponsor, which will hopefully lead to you rising through the ranks.