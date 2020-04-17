RCR Event Preview – Virtual Richmond Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Richmond Raceway … Richard Childress Racing boasts 15 wins at Richmond Raceway spread out among the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Welcome, N.C.-based organization will make it’s first attempt at virtual Richmond Raceway this weekend.

The Format … NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports are teaming up to deliver the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a selection of simulation-style esports races that include NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon (No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet) and Tyler Reddick (No. 31 Cat Rental Store Chevrolet). The series heads to the virtual Richmond Raceway for a fixed set-up race this Sunday, April 19. Drivers will compete in a qualifying session to set the starting field for the 150-lap race.

But Wait, There’s More … In addition to Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, RCR will compete in a special Saturday night race at virtual Richmond Raceway with our roster of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, including Anthony Alfredo (No. 33 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet), Myatt Snider (No. 93 TaxSlayer Chevrolet) and Kaz Grala (No. 29 HotScream Chevrolet). The race features NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers competing in a true short track-style showdown, complete with qualifying times to set heat races and a last chance qualifier race to round out starting lineup. Fans can watch all the action at eNASCAR.com.

The Car Designs … Each RCR driver’s paint scheme was designed in-house by the RCR Graphics Center Powered by Roland, an in-house full-service design and production facility located on the Richard Childress Racing campus in Welcome, North Carolina. Local graphic artist John Dragonetti then rendered these designs for the iRacing platform. Learn more about Dragonetti’s designs at twitter.com/JohnRDragonetti.

Did You Know … While Richard Childress was a driver on NASCAR’s senior circuit, he contributed three of RCR’s 71 top-10 finishes at Richmond Raceway from 1976-1978.

Catch the Action … The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at the virtual Richmond Raceway will be televised live Sunday, April 19 beginning at 1 p.m. ET on the FOX broadcast network (where available), FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Races will be available in Canada through FOX Sports Racing. Catch our Xfinity Series drivers Saturday night by visiting eNASCAR.com.

This Week’s American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Richmond Raceway … In 12 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Dillon’s best finish at the track is sixth (April 2019 and September 2018). He has 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, acquiring seven top-10 finishes and one pole award. This weekend marks the Welcome, North Carolina driver’s first virtual start at Richmond Raceway.

Delivering Performance on and Off the Racetrack … Austin Dillon races on Sunoco Green E15 fuel made with 15 percent American Ethanol. Ethanol is the most effective and least expensive source of octane available and it also burns cleaner and cooler than gasoline. All those factors mean that ethanol helps drive peak engine performance whether you’re in a racecar or on your way to the grocery store. And, ethanol helps keep our air cleaner and our environment healthier by reducing toxic and greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more about why ethanol is the smart choice for your engine, your wallet and our environment at americanethanolracing.com.

A Commitment to eSports … Dillon is a long-time iRacing team owner. For the past two years, he has fielded two cars in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, which is a $300,000 eSport World Championship series officially sanctioned by NASCAR featuring the world’s most elite oval simracers. Dillon’s two drivers, Blake Reynolds (No. 30) and Michael Guest (No. 33) compete on simulated versions of the actual real-world NASCAR tracks and Gen6 cars available on iRacing. The rounds run every other Tuesday night and is broadcast live on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

The Crew … Dillon will be competing in a rig provided by Sim Seats and will have a talented support system on Sunday, including his eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series driver, Blake Reynolds (@breynolds_66). Reynolds was a Champ 4 contender in 2019.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Richmond Raceway is a short track but some drivers say it races a little bit more like an intermediate-style track. How do you see it?

“Richmond is a short track to me. I love that place and the way the tires fall off. In the past, it’s been a place that I circled as the worst track for me, but my perspective has changed over time. Virtually, the track is very similar to how we race on it in real life. I always try to do the opposite of what I think when I get to Richmond Raceway and it helps because the track seems to mysteriously do things that you wouldn’t obviously think affect the car as the rubber lays down.”

This Week’s Cat Rental Store Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Richmond Raceway … In five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Reddick’s best finish is fourth in April 2019. The two-time Xfinity Series champion will make his first virtual start at Richmond Raceway this weekend in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on Sunday.

The Cat Rental Store … A combined global network of more than 1,300 dealer-owned locations makes The Cat® Rental Store a convenient source for the largest construction equipment rental fleet in the world. From our well-known Cat earthmoving machines, excavators, skid steer loaders, backhoes, pavers and compactors, work tools and power generators to equipment from more than 70 other top-tier brands including aerial work platforms, compressors, concrete equipment, HVAC and dumpers, we have the equipment customers need to get the job done. Since 1997 the team knows how hard customers work, and they are always ready to prove they will work just as hard. At every store, customers have access to an extensive offer of short-term rentals, leasing options, technology, training and a complete team of equipment experts committed to their success. For more information visit: CatRentalStore.com

Celebrating 95 … On April 15, Caterpillar celebrated its 95-year anniversary. Over the past nine and a half decades, Caterpillar has grown their diverse fleet to offer more than 300 products and a strong service network, across all seven continents with the same, singular goal in mind: helping their customers use their products and services to improve living standards around the world. Amazing things have been constructed during this time: pipe laid for China’s first oil pipeline, power supplied for the Apollo 11 moon mission, construction of 70,000+ U.S. highway miles and so much more. Congratulations on achieving this special milestone.

The Crew … From his home in North Carolina, Reddick will be competing in Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series race in a rig provided by Sim Seats. His spotter, Derek Kneeland, will be assisting Reddick during the race.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

How does competing at Richmond Raceway virtually compare to competing at Richmond Raceway in actuality?

“Richmond is a tough one that I always feel challenged by, both in real life and virtually. To me, it’s all about treating your tires right for the first 10-laps of a run to have a decent fall-off rate, but with the speeds we carry and how much dirty air can affect your car and its brakes, it can be tough on how you get around the race track. It takes a short-track mentality to get around Richmond, and you have to be very disciplined around the bottom of the racetrack.”

This Week’s DUDE Wipes Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Richmond Raceway … Anthony Alfredo has not yet made a Richmond Raceway start in real world conditions, but is a seasoned veteran of the virtual track and considers it one of his favorite places to compete within the iRacing platform.

Welcome, DUDE Wipes … The DUDE Wipes revolution was born one fateful day in our Chicago apartment, when we switched from toilet paper to baby wipes and were forever changed. Today we make self-care products for DUDES that get the job done and leave you feeling refreshed, from our original flushable DUDE Wipes to face & shower wipes, and deodorant body powders & body sprays to DUDE performance underwear.

The Crew … From his home in North Carolina, Alfredo will be competing in Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race in a rig provided by Sim Seats. Alfredo has a talented support system on Sunday, including Zack Novak and his teammate Jimmy Mullis, who will serve as crew chief and spotter, respectively. The duo race for Richmond Raceway eSports in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series and won the championship last year.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTE:

You’ve never been to Richmond Raceway before in a NASCAR-sanctioned event but are quite experienced there on the iRacing platform. What are your thoughts heading into this virtual race weekend?

“Richmond Raceway is one of my favorite tracks on iRacing! I’ve never been there in real life, but I would love to. I think it will provide great racing and we are also running the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars this weekend rather than the ARCA cars. I believe that will make for even more fun and exciting racing for the drivers and fans. I will have the same crew, too, which could provide an advantage. Jimmy Mullis and Zach Novak happen to drive for Richmond Raceway eSports. I’m hoping that will provide us with even more of an advantage since that is their home track.”

This Week’s TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Richmond Raceway … Snider has never competed at Richmond Raceway but is excited to try the virtual version of the track on Saturday in a Xfinity Series car this week.

About TaxSlayer … TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2019 and processed $12 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.6/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 85% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

Tax Day … The IRS has extended the federal tax filing deadline for 2020. Tax Day is now July 15, 2020. This extension is automatic and applies to all taxpayers. For up-to-date information and advice, check out TaxSlayer.com/blog.

Save Now … When you file with TaxSlayer, the savings are around every turn. All the deductions, all the credits, and all the money you deserve comes back to you in your refund. Plus, when you enter promo code MYATT21 at checkout, you’ll save 21% off the cost of your federal return. Start for free at TaxSlayer.com

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on racing at the virtual Richmond Raceway on Saturday night?

“Richmond Raceway is going to be a fun one. I’ve never actually raced there, but just from what I’ve heard from various other racers, it’s a handful. That’s what we drivers like in a racetrack. Hopefully there’s a lot of tire falloff so we can start getting sideways. I can’t wait to Slay It in my TaxSlayer Camaro!”

This Week’s HotScream Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual Richmond Raceway … Grala has two starts at Richmond Raceway in the Xfinity Series, and will add the virtual version of the track to his resume this Saturday.

HotScream … HotScream takes two concepts, dessert and spicy food, and combines them to form a product that can only be described as ‘HotScream The Spicy Ice Cream’. By taking ice cream with its cool creaminess and incorporating a spicy swirl, HotScream has created a new taste sensation, one that almost defies one’s own senses. At first, you taste the pureness of the vanilla, followed quickly by the sweetness of one of seven flavor swirls. As you continue to enjoy HotScream, things change: You feel a warming sensation that starts in the back of your mouth, creating a rush that only can come from spicy foods. The warming continues to linger but doesn’t engulf your mouth with fire. Taking another bite, you again taste the cool, creamy vanilla and the respective flavor profile while the heat dissipates, only to come back time and time again. HotScream is currently available at ACME Markets, Big Y, select ShopRites, Stop & Shop and 400 Walmart locations from Maine to Texas. For more information, visit HotScream.com.

KAZ GRALA QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on virtual racing at Richmond Raceway?

“It will be fun to get back behind the virtual wheel this weekend after a weekend off. I’ve always enjoyed real racing at Richmond Raceway, so I’m sure the race on iRacing will be a blast, too. This will be our first time on a true, classic short track, so I expect the race to be intense and tempers to flare. No doubt there will be carnage, but I’m just hoping I can escape the melee and keep the car clean to the finish. If I can, I’m sure we can contend for the win when the time comes.”