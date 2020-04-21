5 most iconic NASCAR cars in history

Even though we have seen thousands of unique cars bank the speedways at over 200mph throughout the long and illustrious history of NASCAR, some stand head and shoulders above the rest. Their custom liveries, powerful and roaring engines as well as charismatic racers behind the well, but mostly – wins, have left a huge mark in NASCAR’s history. Since the season is on hold for now, let’s look back at the glorious history and see what five cars can be labelled as the most iconic!

No. 5 Bobby Allison’s Coca Cola

Coca-Cola is a very recognisable brand all by itself. An American icon, so to speak. Pair it with another American icon – NASCAR, and you’ve got a match made in heaven. It doesn’t hurt either, when the person representing two icons is one of the best drivers in the world. Yes, Bobby Allison’s No.12 was one of the most American sites you could expect to see speeding down the banks of Daytona or Indianapolis. A true icon in many ways.

No. 4 Jeff Gordon’s DuPont

If you ever saw NASCAR in the early 90s’, you’re bound to remember a rainbow-coloured rocketship, piloted by none other than Mr Jeff Gordon himself. The driver who is No.3 in wins on the all-time list had a car, truly worthy of his skill. However, as the DuPont changed slightly over the years, the rainbow livery also changed, but the No.3 still remains as an Icon with a capital ‘I’.

No. 3 Wood Brothers’ No. 21

Tradition and history mean a lot in the US of A. And there is arguably no team with more history and tradition than that of Wood Brothers’. At one time manned by David Pearson himself, their No.21 race car rose to the top and the throne of racing excellence. When it comes to iconic vehicles throughout NASCAR history, this one surely stands out.

No. 2 Dale Earnhardt’s Goodwrench

We have to admit that you could discuss whether the Goodwrench or our No.1 entry are worthy of the top spot. However, Dale Earnhardt’s car and its black-and-white or black-and-silver livery is one of the most familiar sights in all of the history of NASCAR. The car and the driver were a perfect match. A roaring engine in front and a legendary Dale Earnhardt behind the wheel with 45 won races… Sheesh. Shame of how it all ended though.

No. 1 Richard Petty’s STP

The King’s car can trade punches with the Goodwrench all day, but we decided to give it the edge in this case. As the all-time leader in wins and being one of the most recognisable personalities of NASCAR, Richard Petty surely was deserving of an iconic car. If you were watching NASCAR back in the day, you were undoubtedly trying to find No. 43. Finding wasn’t difficult though, as Petty was always driving faster than almost anyone else.

