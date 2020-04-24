Plan B Sales to Sponsor LaJoie at Kansas Speedway

Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that Plan B Sales will serve as the primary sponsor for Corey LaJoie at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Over the last few years, Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded the product offerings.

“It is always great working with Archie and Mason from Go Fas Racing, and with Corey [LaJoie] on board we jumped at the opportunity to sponsor the No.32 team at Kansas again. Collectors love diecast cars and knowing their name is on the car makes them love them even more. We are very excited about this years paint scheme,” said Brent Powell, President of Plan B Sales.

Not only will fans have the opportunity to get their name on a NASCAR Cup Series race car, Lionel will be producing the matching diecast car to commemorate the unforgettable opportunity.

“This is one of the most unique things we get to be involved in throughout the season,” said driver Corey LaJoie. “For fans to be able to get involved and have their name on our No.32 Ford for the entire race weekend and then have the ability to get a matching diecast afterward is pretty cool for all of us involved. It shows that we have a really big following and some really loyal fans. I’m excited that we were able to put this deal together.”

The company previously worked with the GFR team in 2018 with driver Matt DiBenedetto at Kansas Speedway. Hundreds of names of those who participated in the fan-driven sponsorship decorated the pink Ford.

Fan will be able to have their name built into the scheme of the No.32 Plan B Sales Ford with spots available on the decklid for only $50. For more information, visit PlanBSales.com and follow Go Fas Racing on social media.

About Our Team

About Plan B Sales:

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. We started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years we have grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and have expanded the product offerings.

We have quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Our product offering also includes Auto World, Chase Authentics, Greenlight Collectibles, and Wincraft Racing for licensed motorsports related product lines. In addition, we also offer other great product lines to compliment our dealers businesses. We are always looking for great new product offerings that bring value to our dealers.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

Stay up-to-date on Corey LaJoie:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacin