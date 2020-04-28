Ryan Newman Granted Waiver from NASCAR

Newman Eligible for Championship After Missing Three Races

CONCORD, N.C., (April 28, 2020) – A day after being medically cleared following recovery from his last-lap Daytona 500 crash, Ryan Newman has been granted a playoff waiver from NASCAR and will be eligible to run for the Championship.

Newman, in his 19th full season in the NASCAR Cup Series, missed three races – all on the West Coast – and is 29th in owners points. He will pilot the No. 6 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway when NASCAR returns to the track.