Classic Car Maintenance Tips – 6 (Slightly Obsessive) Ways To Protect Your Classic Car

For most people, owning a classic car is the epitome of being a driver. You can cherish it in many unpractical and irrational ways compared to regular cars. Well, here are top 6 ways from Whites Bodyworks to keep your classic car protected. These tips might be a bit obsessive but they are worth it.

1. Trickle Chargers

Buying a decent trickle charger costs about £50 but it’s a very decent investment for your classic car. You can use this charger to revive dead batteries and retain the charge regardless of the conditions. As a result, your classic car is always ready to go whenever you fancy a drive in it.

2. Car Covers

Next, you need to invest in a decent car cover. Imagine how much dirt or spill accidents would happen on your classic car if you didn’t have a decent cover. It is actually saddening to see the car paint ruined because you didn’t have a cover.

Well, if it is this painful to think about, then you need to invest in a decent car cover today. It will protect your classic car from scrapes and knocks. You can also say goodbye to bird poop, dust, sleeping cats or falling pieces of masonry.

Even worse, if there is an Act of God, your classic car is completely protected. You can spend as little as £50 on a decent cloth cover for your car. You can wash it out frequently to keep it looking as good as new.

3. Online Service Records

When buying an old car, you always come across a few box files with old invoices and bills. The most neurotic car owners often record their car’s service history on a spreadsheet. Here, you will find information about the costs and mileage.

Well, it’s also a good idea to upload it online and the most decent car owners do that. You can use Patina, an online repository to build up your car’s history for any other interested party to see. You can add some photos, invoices and service documents or texts. It will come in handy to help you track your car’s service history especially if you ever decide to sell it.

4. Always Use Expensive Car Wax

Some types of car wax can be quite expensive. Some may cost as much as a house. However, you can enjoy taking care of your classic car by spending at least £20 to £30 on car wax.

Yes, the final finish is much better than what you would get by using regular car wax. If you are not ready to spend that much money on car wax for your classic car, then you are not a perfect fit for this part of the world.

5. Oil Changes

With most cars, you need to change the oil every 12,000 miles. However, classic cars don’t travel that much except for a few thousand miles every year. However, you should note that the engine degrades with time as well as the mileage.

Change the oil in your classic car every spring when you take it out of hibernation. Also, before you take it back into storage in Autumn, you need to change the storage too.

Yes, it might seem a little too cautious but it’s the right thing to do for your classic car. You can invest in an suction pump for the engine oil to make the whole process neat and clean. It’s definitely a much better option than what you do with regular cars.

6. Drive The Car

If you want to keep your classic car in the best condition, you need to use it regularly. Don’t be scared of taking out on the road as much as possible. Don’t limit yourself to short journeys of a few miles. Rather, take a drive somewhere to keep the fluids nice and warm.

Remember, it’s a car so it needs to be on the road. It doesn’t make sense to keep it locked up in the garage. Take it out and spin the wheels a bit!