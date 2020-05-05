6 Car Tires Tips You Need To Know For Summer

Caring for tires in sweltering summer is important to prolong tires lifespan and safety for users. Let’s get to know some tips!

When the outdoor weather is up to more than 40 degrees Celsius, the temperature on the road can even reach the threshold of 60-70 degrees C. In such sweating weather, tires are the most affected parts.

Indeed, tires have to carry the entire weight of the vehicle. They face the obstacles and in direct contact with the hot road surface. As a result, the tire will be quickly worn and damaged, which will affect not only the tire’s lifespan but also the safety of the users.

In our article, we would like to suggest some useful car tires tips you need to know for the scorching summer. We all know that these tips are handy and easy to apply whenever you are.

1. Check Tires Pressure

Tire pressure is a very important factor to ensure the durability and safety of tires. If the pressure is not up to the manufacturer’s standard, it can cause a lot of harm.

In the summer, the tire pressure would change continuously. When the car is moving on hot pavement, the tire will heat up and the internal air pressure will increase. Conversely, when the vehicle is stationary, the temperature and pressure will drop. Excessive tires can cause wear and tear on the tires. And in severe cases, it can lead to tire explosion.

In addition, when the tire pressure is too high, the wheels may be reduced to traction. It also reduces the braking efficiency and affect the operation of the vehicle, uneven tire wear, along with several other risks.

With too low tire pressure, the vehicle’s fuel consumption will increase because of large rolling resistance. This means the summer tires will also reduce its life expectancy because of uneven wear.

How do you know if a tire has a pressure issue?

The simplest way is to rely on equipping the tire pressure sensor on the vehicle. Normally, if the indicator drops 25% compared to the standard, the notification light will turn on.

For vehicles without a tire pressure sensor, drivers can purchase additional hand pressure gauges, or based on their senses. If the two front tires are a little loose, the steering wheel will shake and be heavier than usual, the car tends to lose control when cornering.

Also, the rear tire is slightly more difficult to detect than the front tire. And the car only manifests by the feeling of losing grip, when cornering the tail more.

Pump the tire properly

To pump the tire pressure appropriately, it is necessary to rely on the tire information sheet of each vehicle. This is usually posted on the driver’s side door, along the door of the cabin or in the storage, and manuals for the vehicle.

2. Use Nitrogen Instead Of Normal Oxygen

Oxygen expands faster than nitrogen. When replacing tire air with nitrogen, you don’t need to constantly check your tire pressure. This will save you time and effort. But it should be noted that this does not mean that you can completely skip the tire inspection.

3. Filter Oil and Change Oil Periodically

Oil is an integral part of any vehicle. Car oils do not differ from blood needed by humans. Therefore, car users must pay close attention to car oils. One thing that every driver should know is that a car needs to be changed and filtered after 12,070 km run.

However, the time to change car oil also needs to be flexible according to the time of use, as well as the conditions of use. Weather is also a factor that needs to be taken care of. So, you will know the time for oil change and oil filter is best suited for your beloved vehicle.

A quick and simple way to check the vehicle oil is to run the car for a few minutes, then stop, turn off the engine and use the oil gauge to check. The main concern for vehicle oil is the oil level and color. If the oil is too little or the quality of the oil has deteriorated, a lot of dirt is present. Then you need to perform extra replacement if necessary.

4. Take Care Of The Air Conditioner

Before the summer comes, perform maintenance for your car’s air-conditioning system. Normally in the winter, you don’t use the air conditioner. So, in the next summer, you need maintenance before putting into use to avoid damage or malfunctions.

Depending on the condition of your car’s air conditioner, bring it to a repair center for the best care, to serve you when the scorching summer is approaching.

5. Notice Where To Park Your Car

In the summer, the weather is hot and the temperature is so high, so where is the proper parking? Let’s to park your car in a shady place. Avoiding direct sunlight that can cause the interior of the car to heat up, and the body is also affected negatively.

One thing to keep in mind when using the car in the summer as well as any time of the year, please arrange your belongings in a suitable car space. Let’s avoid cluttered furniture that will affect the reuse process. Parking car in hot spot will damage the car tires rapidly. Then you need to be careful.

6. Check Tires Valves and Always Carry Spare Cladding

Make sure the valves are in the right shape and that the lid fits snugly into the valve. An unsightly valve may cause air leakage from the valve tip.

Imagine a situation where your car has a puncture. But the spare tire does not qualify. It’s not nice to have to run around finding a tire shop. So make sure you check these points with your spare tire. This is as important as the major tire test.

There is a brief notice and carefulness, you completely drive safely in the summer. Remember that tires are the soul of your vehicle. Therefore, don’t take it for granted.