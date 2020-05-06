Fire Alarm Services, Inc. Makes History with John Hunter Nemechek at Virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway in NASCAR iRacing Event

NEMECHEK TALKS LATEST PRO INVITATIONAL SERIES EVENT AT NORTH WILKESBORO:

“I’m proud to have taken part in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series over the last several weeks. It’s been both exciting and humbling to see our industry come together to provide some much-needed entertainment at home while we’ve been apart. The show we’ve been able to put on has been the next-best thing to competing in person and I have to give major props to everyone at NASCAR, iRacing and FOX for working feverishly to make this happen.

“It’s going to be really cool to race virtually at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend. No one has run an iRacing event at this track before, so it might be a little wild and crazy, but definitely worth tuning in. I think it will be the perfect finale to the Pro Invitational Series, and a great sendoff as we get ready to return to the track in Darlington next weekend.

“I’m pumped to have FAS on board the No. 38 Mustang this week. We have a great relationship with the folks over there and they’ll be with us a few more times throughout the season. I’m looking forward to having a good run for them in the virtual space.”