Love’s Travel Stops to Partner with Michael McDowell for Historic North Wilkesboro Speedway iRace

MCDOWELL ON VIRTUAL NORTH WILKESBORO:

“I’m sure that I am speaking for not only myself, but for the entire NASCAR community when I say that it has been a long two months without racing. I’m thankful for the recent news that we will be returning to the race track soon, and I’m also thankful for all of the hard work that iRacing, NASCAR and FOX Sports have put in to deliver fans, drivers, teams and partners with the closest thing possible to live racing during quarantine.

“This coming Saturday, we will have a very special Pro Invitational Series race as we visit the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. This is a track that is brand new to the iRacing world, which means nobody has virtually had prior experience turning laps here, so I’m looking forward practicing as much as I can this week and hopefully have my virtual Ford Mustang dialed in to put on a good show for all of the fans that tune in.

“I’m excited to have Love’s Travel Stops back on for this event. They’re doing a great job supporting professional drivers who are delivering vital goods across the country. Recently, they announced the “Thank A Driver” e-coupon on the Love’s Connect app, which saves drivers money at Love’s. Thank you again to all the hard-working men and women who are keeping America moving!”