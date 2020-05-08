RCR Event Preview – Virtual North Wilkesboro and Martinsville

Richard Childress Racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway … Although the NASCAR Cup Series has not competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996, Richard Childress Racing has enjoyed an illustrious history at the North Carolina-based track that includes five race wins with Dale Earnhardt.
The Format … NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports are teaming up to deliver the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a selection of simulation-style esports races that include NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon (No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet) and Tyler Reddick (No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet). The series heads to the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway for a fixed set-up race this Saturday, May 9.
But Wait, There’s More … In addition to Saturday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, RCR will compete in a special Friday night race at virtual Martinsville Speedway with our roster of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, including Anthony Alfredo (No. 33 Blue Otter Polarized Sunglasses Chevrolet), Myatt Snider (No. 93 TaxSlayer Chevrolet) and Kaz Grala (No. 29 HotScream Chevrolet). The race features NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers competing within the iRacing platform, complete with qualifying times to set heat races and a last chance qualifier race to round out the starting lineup. Fans can watch all the action at eNASCAR.com.
COVID-19 Relief … Own a piece of history by participating in a recently launched auction and sale of Richard Childress’ personal collection of memorabilia. All proceeds will assist COVID-19 relief efforts. Thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50+ years in NASCAR are up for bid or sale, including an original No. 3 Chevrolet once raced by Dale Earnhardt, complete with engine. To bid or purchase items from Childress’ personal collection, visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection. Bidders interested in the Dale Earnhardt racecar should register here https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Home/OnlineMay-2020/4ac775c5-37d9-4906-800b-84478937ab2b.
Did You Know … Richard Childress notched six top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway when he competed at the track as a driver from 1972-1981.
Catch the Action … The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway will be televised live Saturday, May 9, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on the FOX broadcast network (where available), FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Races will be available in Canada through FOX Sports Racing. Catch our Xfinity Series drivers Friday night at Martinsville Speedway at 8 p.m. ET by visiting eNASCAR.com.
This Week’s American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway … This Saturday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event marks Dillon’s first time racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway, virtually or otherwise. Dillon’s father, RCR’s Vice President of Competition Mike Dillon, is a former race winner at North Wilkesboro in Late Model competition and can provide plenty of tips to help guide him.
Throwback Celebration … Dillon’s No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet virtual paint scheme this week, along with teammate Tyler Reddick’s scheme, is designed to honor Dale Earnhardt’s Chevrolet from his first win at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 1986. Earnhardt went on to win a total of five races at the 0.625-mile speedway.
A Commitment to eSports … Dillon is a long-time iRacing team owner. For the past two years, he has fielded two cars in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, which is a $300,000 eSport World Championship series officially sanctioned by NASCAR featuring the world’s most elite oval sim racers. Dillon’s two drivers, Blake Reynolds (No. 30) and Michael Guest (No. 33) compete on simulated versions of the actual real-world NASCAR tracks with the Gen6 cars available on iRacing. The rounds run every other Tuesday night and is broadcast live on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.
The Crew … Dillon will be competing in a rig provided by Sim Seats and will have a talented support system on Saturday, including his eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series driver, Blake Reynolds (@breynolds_66). Reynolds was a Champ 4 contender in 2019.
AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:
What are your thoughts on virtually racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway?
“It’s going to be interesting, that’s for sure. I’ve personally never raced at North Wilkesboro, but my family has a lot of experience there. North Wilkesboro was one of my dad’s favorite tracks when he was a driver. He’s won Late Model races there.”
This Week’s Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway …
The Crew … From his home in North Carolina, Reddick will be competing in Saturday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race in a rig provided by Sim Seats. Joey Stone, who competes under the RCR eSports banner in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, will also be spotting for Reddick during the race.
TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:
Are you excited about being one of the first to try their hand at racing virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway?
“I’m really looking forward to this Saturday’s race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. That’s a track I’ve never been to since it closed long before I started racing in NASCAR, but I’ve always wanted to race there. It’s a track I’ve seen a lot of old races at and heard a lot about from other drivers, so I was excited when I heard iRacing was not only scanning the track to add it to their program, but also that we’ll get to be the first people to race on it this weekend. One of the reasons I love iRacing so much is because it allows me to race at all these legendary short tracks, like North Wilkesboro. I hope one day I’ll get to race there in real life, but this is a great alternative for now.”
This Week’s Blue Otter Polarized Sunglasses Chevrolet Camaro at the virtual Martinsville Speedway … This weekend will mark Anthony Alfredo’s first ever attempt at Martinsville Speedway. Although Alfredo does not have a start to his name at the half-mile paperclip, he is an experienced competitor on iRacing and has momentum on his side after a popular victory last week at virtual Dover International Speedway.
The Crew … From his home in North Carolina, Alfredo will be competing in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Friday Night Thunder race in a rig provided by Sim Seats. Alfredo has a talented support system on Friday, including Zack Novak and his teammate Jimmy Mullis, who will serve as crew chief and spotter, respectively. The duo race for Richmond Raceway eSports in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series and won the championship last year.
ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTE:
Last week you were able to secure a huge win at the virtual Monster Mile. Looking ahead to Martinsville, how do you feel about your chances of scoring back to back wins on Friday night?
“I am hoping to carry the momentum from our Dover win into Martinsville Friday night. It will be awesome to race under the lights there in the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars. Jimmy Mullis and Zack Novak will be helping me again, which will be very beneficial at a place like Martinsville, since it is another difficult track. Hopefully, we can qualify up front and stay out of trouble. It would be really satisfying to end our series as back to back winners.”
This Week’s TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at the virtual Martinsville Speedway … Myatt Snider has three career NASCAR Truck Series starts at Martinsville Speedway. In each of those starts, Snider recorded top-ten finishes, including a best finish of third in 2018. This weekend marks his first attempt at the virtual version of the half-mile paperclip.
MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:
Martinsville has been a successful track for you in the real world. How excited are you to take on the virtual paperclip Friday night?
“I can’t wait to take to the track Friday night. Martinsville has always been a special place for me. I have been racing there since 2013 and I’ve come really close to getting that grandfather clock a few times. Hopefully, I can get my first victory this weekend in my TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro.”
This Week’s HotScream Chevrolet Camaro at the virtual Martinsville Speedway… Grala has four NASCAR Truck Series starts at Martinsville Speedway with a best finish of seventh in 2017. Grala will add the virtual version of the track to his resume Friday night, as he hopes to build off a strong performance from last week at virtual Dover International Speedway.
KAZ GRALA QUOTE:
You had a strong showing last week at virtual Dover International Speedway. Is there anything you can take away from that race and apply it Friday night under the lights at virtual Martinsville Speedway?
“I think the seat time and experience I’m gaining every week on iRacing is the biggest advantage for me. Last week at Dover was the most comfortable I’ve been on the simulator so far. With that being said, I expect Martinsville will be another step in the right direction for me. As far as comparing the two tracks, I don’t think they could be any more different. Martinsville will be all about making no mistakes, keeping the car clean, and playing your cards right to have track position at the end. If we can do all those things, I’m confident we’ll put our No. 29 HotScream Chevrolet Camaro in virtual victory lane Friday night.”