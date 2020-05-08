RCR Event Preview – Virtual North Wilkesboro and Martinsville

Richard Childress Racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway … Although the NASCAR Cup Series has not competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996, Richard Childress Racing has enjoyed an illustrious history at the North Carolina-based track that includes five race wins with Dale Earnhardt.

The Format … NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports are teaming up to deliver the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a selection of simulation-style esports races that include NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon (No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet) and Tyler Reddick (No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet). The series heads to the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway for a fixed set-up race this Saturday, May 9.

But Wait, There’s More … In addition to Saturday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, RCR will compete in a special Friday night race at virtual Martinsville Speedway with our roster of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, including Anthony Alfredo (No. 33 Blue Otter Polarized Sunglasses Chevrolet), Myatt Snider (No. 93 TaxSlayer Chevrolet) and Kaz Grala (No. 29 HotScream Chevrolet). The race features NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers competing within the iRacing platform, complete with qualifying times to set heat races and a last chance qualifier race to round out the starting lineup. Fans can watch all the action at eNASCAR.com.

COVID-19 Relief … Own a piece of history by participating in a recently launched auction and sale of Richard Childress’ personal collection of memorabilia. All proceeds will assist COVID-19 relief efforts. Thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50+ years in NASCAR are up for bid or sale, including an original No. 3 Chevrolet once raced by Dale Earnhardt, complete with engine. To bid or purchase items from Childress’ personal collection, visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection. Bidders interested in the Dale Earnhardt racecar should register here https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Home/OnlineMay-2020/4ac775c5-37d9-4906-800b-84478937ab2b.

Did You Know … Richard Childress notched six top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway when he competed at the track as a driver from 1972-1981.

Interactive RCR … For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR’s corporate Twitter page – @RCRracing – along with the RCR eSports Twitter page – @RCR_eSports, the RCR NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page – @RCRCup and the RCR NASCAR Xfinity Series team Twitter page – @RCRNXS. Information about the 16-time championship winning organization can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardChildressRacing and on Instagram at Instagram.com/rcrracing. Visit www.RCRracing.com.

Catch the Action … The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway will be televised live Saturday, May 9, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on the FOX broadcast network (where available), FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Races will be available in Canada through FOX Sports Racing. Catch our Xfinity Series drivers Friday night at Martinsville Speedway at 8 p.m. ET by visiting eNASCAR.com.

This Week’s American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway … This Saturday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event marks Dillon’s first time racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway, virtually or otherwise. Dillon’s father, RCR’s Vice President of Competition Mike Dillon, is a former race winner at North Wilkesboro in Late Model competition and can provide plenty of tips to help guide him.

Throwback Celebration … Dillon’s No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet virtual paint scheme this week, along with teammate Tyler Reddick’s scheme, is designed to honor Dale Earnhardt’s Chevrolet from his first win at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 1986. Earnhardt went on to win a total of five races at the 0.625-mile speedway.

Delivering Performance on and Off the Racetrack… Austin Dillon races on Sunoco Green E15 fuel made with 15 percent American Ethanol. Ethanol is the most effective and least expensive source of octane available and it also burns cleaner and cooler than gasoline. All those factors mean that ethanol helps drive peak engine performance whether you’re in a racecar or on your way to the grocery store. And, ethanol helps keep our air cleaner and our environment healthier by reducing toxic and greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more about why ethanol is the smart choice for your engine, your wallet and our environment at americanethanolracing.com.

A Commitment to eSports … Dillon is a long-time iRacing team owner. For the past two years, he has fielded two cars in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, which is a $300,000 eSport World Championship series officially sanctioned by NASCAR featuring the world’s most elite oval sim racers. Dillon’s two drivers, Blake Reynolds (No. 30) and Michael Guest (No. 33) compete on simulated versions of the actual real-world NASCAR tracks with the Gen6 cars available on iRacing. The rounds run every other Tuesday night and is broadcast live on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

The Crew … Dillon will be competing in a rig provided by Sim Seats and will have a talented support system on Saturday, including his eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series driver, Blake Reynolds (@breynolds_66). Reynolds was a Champ 4 contender in 2019.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on virtually racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway?

“It’s going to be interesting, that’s for sure. I’ve personally never raced at North Wilkesboro, but my family has a lot of experience there. North Wilkesboro was one of my dad’s favorite tracks when he was a driver. He’s won Late Model races there.”

This Week’s Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway …

Tyler Reddick will be making his first virtual start at North Wilkesboro Speedway this Saturday in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. This will be Reddick’s first time racing North Wilkesboro, virtually or otherwise, as the speedway closed in 1996 and is making its iRacing debut during this weekend’s event.