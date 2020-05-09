Mahindras Pascal Wehrlein Nabs Round 3 Win At The Virtual Monaco Grand Prix

Continuing their Stay At Home Series virtual challenge, ABB Formula E headed to Monaco for Round 3 of the eight-week Stay At Home Series Challenge on Saturday.

All 24-regular Formula E drivers were on-site, as they have been during the last three-weeks participating in the virtual sim-racing. The events are also using the Formula E’s Championship Points System like they would in the real-world, if racing was taking place. However, while competing in the Stay At Home Challenge, Formula E is raising UNICEF (United Nations Children Fund Agency) located in New York, New York.

The ABB Formula E virtual race from the historic virtual Monaco Grand Prix, featured a 15-lap race distance which saw an action packed moments from the start. On the very first-lap saw a major pileup in the first-turn that had a lot of major shunts involved.

However, the German native Pascal Wehrelin was unbeatable throughout the virtual event. Wehrelin, who started on the pole, kept a hard charging Andretti’s BMW i’s Max Guthner behind him in second.

As Wehrelin kept up his dominating race-pace, many more shunts occurred behind him. There was also an incident involving the Envision Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird, who was penalized for an incident that occurred earlier in the race. Bird, faced a 10-second time penalty and immediately was knocked out of the race.

While the chaos pursued behind him, Pascal Wehrelin scored the virtual Formula E Monaco Grand Prix win after completing dominating the race. Wehrelin earned 25 points for his win and while not only achieving Pole Position, he also obtained the Fastest Lap of the race achievement as well.

“The start was very important and I’m not sure what happened behind but I saw there was a crash,” Wehrlein said. “After that I had a small gap just worked to keep the pace. In the end, I was a bit quicker but for me it was a straightforward race. It’s nice to take the win for Mahindra Racing in Monaco and get a full points haul!”

By earning the win in the virtual event held by Formula E, a donation of €1,000 donation ($1,097.05 in U.S. Dollars) will be made by Julius Baer, that will go directly towards to UNICEF to help children that are struggling with the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Official Results following the virtual Moanco Grand Prix

Pascal Wehrlein Stoffel Vandoorne Maximilian Gunther Neel Jani Robin Frijns Oliver Rowland Andre Lotterer Nico Muller MA Qinghua Edoardo Mortara James Calado Alexander Sims Brendon Hartley, OUT Jerome D’ Ambrosio, OUT Felipe Massa, OUT Sebastien Buemi, OUT Lucas di Grassi, OUT Oliver Turvey, OUT Daniel Abt, OUT Sam Bird, OUT Jean-Eric Vergne, OUT Nyck de Vries, OUT Antonio Felix da Costa, OUT Mitch Evans, OUT

Official Championship Points following Round 3

Maximilian Gunther, 65-points Pascal Wehrlein, 44-points Robin Frijns, 40-points Stoffel Vandoorne, 40-points Neel Jani, 24-points Nico Muller, 19-points Oliver Rowland, 16-points Oliver Turvey, 14-points Nyck de Vries, 6-points Andre Lottere, 6-points James Calado, 4-points Felipe Massa, 4-points

Up Next: The ABB FIA Formula E Series will continue their virtual Stay At Home Series Challenge next Saturday May 16.