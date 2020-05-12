Braden Rogers Opening Season Saturday At Hickory

DENVER, N.C. – (May 12, 2020) – Braden Rogers will finally get to begin his racing season when action resumes this Saturday at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway.

Rogers will make his race debut behind the wheel of a Lee Faulk Racing and Development late model stock car on Saturday evening after previously testing with the team on several occasions.

The 19-year-old California native is looking forward to his first start with the team after the COVID-19 virus forced the postponement of racing across the United States for the better part of two months.

“If you had told me in January that it would be May before I got to run my first race with LFR, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Rogers, who was originally scheduled to make his debut with the team in March. “Obviously the coronavirus tossed all of our plans out the window. Now that things are starting to improve I’m excited to finally get to the race track for the first time as a driver with LFR.”

Rogers, who joined Lee Faulk Racing and Development in January, has been racing for four years. The student at High Point University most recently competed in Legend car events in the Southeast, earning two victories during the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout in the Semi-Pro division and two wins at the Spring Battle at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Obviously we were hoping to have gotten Braden a lot of races under his belt by now, but the coronavirus had other plans,” said Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk. “Rather than be upset about that, we’re just happy to be getting back to a race track this weekend with Braden so he can make his debut for our team. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Saturday’s races, which will include twin 51-lap features for the late model stock car class, will be the second event of the season for the three-eighths-mile Hickory oval, which opened the season on March 7. The night of racing will be run without spectators in the stands and social distancing measures will be in place throughout the pit area. A live pay-per-view stream will be provided by Speed51.com.

