Nolan Pope Restarts Season This Saturday At Hickory

DENVER, N.C. – (May 13, 2020) – Nolan Pope will shake off the rust by racing in Saturday’s late model stock car event at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway.

Pope most recently raced his Lee Faulk Racing and Development late model during a Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour event at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, N.C., in early March. Since then he’s been on the sidelines like the rest of the racing world, patiently waiting for his chance to get back on track amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s been really weird just sitting at home all this time,” said Pope, who is scheduled to contest the full CARS Tour schedule in the late model stock car division. “I’m glad to be getting back to the race track with my LFR guys. I’ve had a lot of success at Hickory and it’ll be good to get back to normal.”

Last year Pope turned in two strong performances at Hickory, which included a victory in weekly competition and a second-place finish in with the PRA Tours in the super late model division. He led the most laps during the PRA Tours event before settling for second.

Saturday’s event is one of several scheduled races for Pope this year at Hickory, which includes two CARS Tour events scheduled for June 13 and Aug. 1.

“We’re all excited to get back to the track this weekend and Nolan is no exception,” said Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk. “We’re heading into this weekend with high expectations. We’ve won with Nolan before at Hickory, so I see no reason to think we wouldn’t be able to do that again.”

Saturday’s races, which will include twin 51-lap features for the late model stock car class, will be the second event of the season for the three-eighths-mile Hickory oval, which opened the season on March 7. The night of racing will be run without spectators in the stands and social distancing measures will be in place throughout the pit area. A live pay-per-view stream will be provided by Speed51.com.

—————

About McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing (MPM) focuses on assisting up-and-coming race car drivers with career advancement and promotion. McCallister Precision Marketing helps drivers build confidence in front of and behind the camera, giving them the tools they need to advance to the next level. The company also provides companies with a strategic plan for their sales, marketing and promotional needs. We believe in building positive relationships with our clients so that we may provide them with the most professional, yet personal guidance they need, in order to achieve their racing goals. Our clients include race car drivers, race team owners, companies and racing series’. We also work closely with charities and charity events. For more information on McCallister Precision Marketing, visit www.MarketWithMPM.com.