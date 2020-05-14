Drydene – Darlington Raceway – Race Advance

Event: Darlington I

Venue: Darlington Raceway (Darlington, South Carolina)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 90, 185, 293

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the track this weekend at Darlington Raceway, kicking off a slate of four Cup Series races split between Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The upcoming race at Darlington on Sunday will mark the series’ first race since early March after the COVID-19 pandemic halted sporting events and impacted daily routines across the world.

While NASCAR returns to action, it will do so with tight restrictions. All of the races announced will be one-day shows, without fans in attendance. There will be no practice and qualifying will only be held for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 24.

NASCAR officials have also created a comprehensive plan to ensure the health and safety of competitors and surrounding communities. The use of protective equipment is mandated, and social distancing protocols will be in place, among other alterations to event routines.

For Go Fas Racing driver Corey LaJoie, he is eager to get back to the track on Sunday, and he will do so Drydene Performance Products on board the No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Drydene products are built with ALL Technology®, Advanced Lubricity Life chemistry, to meet and exceed today’s modern automotive, heavy duty and industrial needs. Drydene offers a complete line of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, racing and break-in oils, DRF diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, and hydraulic & gear oils.

Drydene sponsored LaJoie and the GFR team in the Drydene 400 last season at Dover International Speedway in October, and most recently appeared on LaJoie’s virtual No. 32 Ford in NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

LaJoie will make his fourth and fifth start at the historic track all within a few days, as the NCS returns for a midweek race on the following Wednesday, May 20. The first race will be 400 miles, while the second event will be 310 miles.

After Darlington, drivers will take on Charlotte Motor Speedway for its annual running of the Coca-Cola 600, scheduled for Sunday, May 24 and a 310-mile race on Wednesday, May 27.

Catch LaJoie and the Drydene team on-track at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17 by tuning in to FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET. To learn more about Drydene Performance Products, visit www.Drydene.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TeamDrydene.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend:

“Everyone in NASCAR has waited a long time to get back on track and I think we’re all really excited that we’re able to do that this weekend. The whole NASCAR industry has done a great job putting together a plan with health officials to help get us back to action safely. Racing with practice or qualifying would normally already be tough, but also to do so at a tough track like Darlington makes it both exciting and challenging for drivers and crew chiefs who haven’t been on track in two months. If we can run our race and unload well, we should have a good weekend with the Drydene Ford.”

LaJoie’s history at Darlington Raceway:

Starts: 3

Best Finish: 27th (2018)

Average Start: 32nd

Average Finish: 30.3

About Our Team

About Drydene Performance Products:

For over a century Drydene lubricants have been made in America and made to last, paving the way on our highways, in our fields and on the production line. And we’re still right here today doing what we do best; helping America Get the Job Done. Drydene products are built with ALL Technology®, Advanced Lubricity Life chemistry, to meet and exceed today’s modern automotive, heavy duty and industrial needs. Drydene offers a complete line of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, racing and break-in oils, DRF diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, and hydraulic & gear oils. For more information, visit www.drydene.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TeamDrydene.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

