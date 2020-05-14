Ricciardo Out At Renault DP Following 2020

Formula 1’s French team, Renault DP announced today, that current driver and Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will not be apart of their driver lineup following the 2020 F1 season and beyond.

The team was unable to reach to a new contract to keep Ricciardo in its current place with the team. Renault’s Engineer, Cyril Abiteboul says that despite the news, their current goals for the season has remain unchanged should Formula 1 be able to get on-track this season.

Ricciardo took to Twitter and discussed his comments about not being with the team moving forward.

I am so grateful for my time with @renaultf1team and the way I was accepted into the team. But we aren’t done and I can’t wait to get back on the grid this year. My next chapter isn’t here yet, so let’s finish this one strong. Merci pic.twitter.com/YFfzbwrgD7 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) May 14, 2020

Since the news broke, Formula 1’s McLaren made an announcement that Ricciardo instead will be apart of their new lineup in 2021, as their current driver Carlos Saniz departs the team for the empty spot at Scuderia Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel announcing early week he will not be at the team following this season as well.

During his time with Renault, Ricciardo has earned 21-starts that came last-year in 2019 and a best finish of fourth at Monza.