Keen Parts Honors Covid-19 Heroes With Special “Thank a Hero” scheme

Corey LaJoie and sponsor Keen Parts will salute frontline workers by running a special Keen Parts “Thank a Hero” paint scheme at Darlington Raceway on May 20 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme is part of a nationwide show of support for those working tirelessly during the pandemic such as healthcare workers, first responders as well as other essential workers aiding the public during this unprecedented time.

“It is an honor for our team and CorvetteParts.net to be able to salute the countless individuals who are committed to keeping us safe by running this special scheme,” said Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 32 Mustang. “They are the true heroes, and I hope we can provide them with something to enjoy over the next few weeks as we return to racing. I think it’s really cool and admirable of Tom and TJ Keen to choose to run these scheme and honor these folks who are doing a lot to keep us safe and healthy during these times.”

LaJoie and longtime Go Fas Racing sponsor Keen Parts join a list of drivers and sponsors to run a unique scheme to show appreciation for frontline workers as NASCAR eases its way back into competition.

“Tom and I are super excited to showcase this car that is dedicated to every frontline person. Whether they’re employees of a grocery store, first responders, restaurant cooks, or a delivery person, we all know who the real heroes are and are very thankful and blessed that we have them. Without each and everyone one of you we would really be in an even tougher position right now,” said TJ Keen of Keen Parts. “Thank you for all the sacrifices, hours, tears, sleepless nights, and the chances you take to keep us safe and estranged from your own families. Know that our thoughts and prayers are with each and every one of you. Credit for the car goes to Archie and Mason [St. Hilaire] for the idea and for David Marrero for turning out such a super design, thanks for letting Keen Parts be a part of such a special honor!”

Keen Parts, a Corvette parts supplier, has an extensive history of supporting GFR at Darlington events, in addition to their other races on the Cup Series schedule as a primary sponsor of the No. 32 Ford. A strong run at the 1.366-mile South Carolina track would be an awesome way to show further gratitude for the men and women working around the clock throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tune in on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 as LaJoie, Keen Parts, and the GFR team Thank a Hero at the track “Too Tough to Tame.”

