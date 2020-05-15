RCR Event Preview – Darlington Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Darlington Raceway … Richard Childress is tied for third in all-time car owner victories with Holman-Moody and the Wood Brothers in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Darlington Raceway with eight wins each. RCR’s history at the South Carolina-based track began in 1976 with Richard Childress earning a top-10 finish behind the wheel of a No. 3 Chevrolet. Since that time, RCR has notched 125 collective Cup Series starts at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, accumulating 23 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes. RCR also has 58 starts at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with 10 top-five finishes and 23 top-10 finishes, and three NASCAR Truck Series starts, with one top-five finish.

COVID-19 Relief … Own a piece of history by participating in a recently launched auction and sale of Richard Childress’ personal collection of memorabilia. All proceeds will assist COVID-19 relief efforts. Thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50+ years in NASCAR are up for bid or sale, including an original No. 3 Chevrolet once raced by Dale Earnhardt, complete with engine. To bid or purchase items from Childress’ personal collection, visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection. Bidders interested in the Dale Earnhardt racecar should register here https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Home/OnlineMay-2020/4ac775c5-37d9-4906-800b-84478937ab2b.

Catch the Action … The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway will be televised live Sunday, May 17 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington Raceway will be televised live Tuesday, May 19 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington Raceway will be televised live Wednesday, May 20 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Austin Dillon at Darlington Raceway … Austin Dillon has made six career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway, posting a career-best fourth-place finish in 2017. He has made three appearances at “The Lady in Black” in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, securing his best finish of fifth in 2012. The 2011 NASCAR Truck Series champion has two starts at the track in the Truck Series, earning his best finish of fifth in August 2010.

SYMBICORT Partners with the No. 3 at Darlington Raceway … SYMBICORT is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Darlington Raceway with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at MySymbicort.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After 7 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom.

About Keep America Beautiful … Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

The Real Heroes … In support and appreciation of the frontline workers who have been improving our communities and contributing to our health and safety as we navigate COVID-19, Dillon and Richard Childress Racing are partnering with FOX and NASCAR to honor healthcare workers at Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, Dillon’s name above the door of the No. 3 Chevrolet will be replaced with the name of Elisa Bowman. Bowman has been a nurse for many years, but during the current crisis she’s volunteered to take on new responsibilities, working the makeshift ER for COVID patients that’s set up in the tent outside. She trains new nurses, not only on standard procedures, but the new COVID procedures as well. For Wednesday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, RCR will honor Wake-Forest Baptist Health above the door on the No. 3 Chevrolet.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

If you run at Darlington Raceway and you don’t have a Darlington Stripe have you truly raced at that track?

“Yeah, I have actually made it through without a Darlington stripe, but I have wiped out two cars in first practice. It’s a place that will bite you quick and you just have to have the right mentality going into it of what you are racing against. It’s not necessarily the competition as much as yourself. Mentally it’s a challenging place, and I love that about it.”

Is Darlington Raceway a place where you feel like it’s more in your control versus some other tracks?

“For sure, it is. It’s a place where if you do your job and you have to have a good car, obviously, everybody that runs well there does, but doing your job rewards you at the end of the night.”

Tyler Reddick at Darlington Raceway … Tyler Reddick will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Darlington Raceway this weekend. The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion has three starts at “The Lady in Black” in the Xfinity Series, collecting two top-five finishes and leading 70 laps during last year’s race.

Caterpillar Gives Thanks … What does it mean when someone says, “thank you?” The global health crisis truly illustrates how critical many jobs are and how many of us took them for granted. While some of us are safely isolating from home, others bravely continue to do the work, risking their health and safety to keep their communities moving forward. Medical professionals putting the rest of us ahead of their own loved ones. Folks who are part of supply chains are doing more than just stocking shelves, they’re delivering inspiration. We’re all feeling the uncertainty, but we’re also feeling a profound sense of gratitude.

At Caterpillar, we want to say, “thank you.” Not just to our customers who continue to build towards a better tomorrow. But to people everywhere who are digging in, working hard and giving us hope as we struggle through.

We’re in a fight for the future. We’re in it together. And to those of you on the front lines… “thank you.” Learn more by visiting Cat.com/thanks or Caterpillar’s Facebook Page.

Real Heroes … Reddick and his No. 8 team are honored to take part in The Real Heroes Project in conjunction with NASCAR and FOX to highlight healthcare workers and systems that play a major role in the fight against COVID-19. On Sunday, Reddick’s name above his driver side door will be replaced with Dr. David Zich, an Internist specializing in Internal and Emergency Medicine. Dr. Zich, based out of Chicago, Illinois, has been recognized as a Fellow of both the American College of Physicians and the American College of Emergency Physicians, denoting high achievement and fulfillment of rigorous professional standards for both specialties. Dr. Zich has also been recognized for his ability to explain complex medical topics to the general public.

On Wednesday, Reddick’s name will be replaced with OSF Healthcare Systems, a healthcare system located in Peoria, Illinois, and the backyard of Caterpillar’s global headquarters. The staff at OSF has fought against COVID-19 both at their local hospital and locations across the country, with some of their staff traveling to New York and Chicago to provide further assistance where they can.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

It looks like it’s going to be very warm on Sunday for the return to racing at Darlington Raceway, are you concerned about that for the first race back?

“I’m very excited about the possibility of hot weather at Darlington Raceway, and the slipping and sliding we’ll probably see during these two races there, especially the first one. We’ve seen that race run a lot at night, so I think we’ll see two different races between the ones on Sunday and Wednesday. They are both going to be tough races, but I’m really looking forward to the race on Sunday during the middle of the day. I love hot, slick racetracks when we’re hot in the car, which probably seems strange to people, but I love it. It just seems like the hotter it gets, the more fun I have in a race car. Granted, a lot of that experience is on the Xfinity side, so maybe I’ll think differently after this Cup race since most our races have been relatively cool this year. But I’m looking forward to being back at the track. I’ve been karting lately, trying to keep my instincts up for when I’m back in the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet, and I think I’m ready to go on Sunday.”

The industry is doing a lot to recognize frontline workers across the country during these races. What have you seen stand out as we head into the race weekend?

“I really appreciate what everyone is doing to thank and honor frontline workers across the country and across multiple industries. Caterpillar has a great ‘Thank You’ campaign going on that focuses on those who are helping to keep moving our country forward during this time and is including everyone from healthcare workers to truck drivers and construction workers. As someone who has a couple friends that are truck drivers who’ve been working non-stop lately, it’s really cool to see them get some recognition. Then on top of that, we’re going to be part of the Real Heroes Project through NASCAR and honor healthcare workers and systems by putting their names over ours on the door. I think that’s a really special way that we’re able to show some gratitude towards everything these people have done for us during this time. All their hard work does not go unnoticed, and it is the reason we’re able to return to racing like this.”

This Week’s No. 21 iRacing Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway … This weekend will mark Anthony Alfredo’s return to the No. 21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and his debut at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In preparation for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ return to action on Tuesday night, Alfredo has been familiarizing himself with Darlington Raceway by practicing on iRacing.

Welcome iRacing … iRacing is the leading sim racing game for your PC. Developed as a centralized racing and competition service, iRacing organizes, hosts, and officiates online racing on virtual tracks all around the world. In the fast-paced world of eSports, iRacing is a one-stop-shop for online racing. We utilize the latest technologies to recreate our ever-expanding lineup of famed race cars and tracks from the comfort of your home. Simulate what a professional NASCAR driver experiences inside the seat of a stock car, or a Grand Prix driver sees over the dash. All of the details add up to a lineup of cars and tracks that are virtually indistinguishable from the real thing. This creates unmatched immersion when sim racers take the green flag in our online racing simulator. Although iRacing is an online racing simulator at heart, the value as a training tool is just as real. The best sim racers in the world compete on iRacing and you can watch the race broadcasts live on the iRacing eSports Network.

Did You Know … Anthony Alfredo established his own iRacing league called the ERL (eSports Racing League) that featured several talented iRacing drivers, including competitors from the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTES:

You are making your Darlington Raceway debut on Tuesday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. What will it be like going into Turn 1 at Darlington with no practice or qualifying prior to the green flag?

“It will definitely be a bit nerve-racking heading into Turn 1 at one of the most difficult tracks on the circuit. Not only will we be without any practice or qualifying, but this is just my second NASCAR Xfinity Series start. It is definitely not ideal circumstances; however, I am confident in my Richard Childress Racing team. I know we will have great equipment, and the guys will make sure to get me comfortable quickly so I can figure out the racetrack. Hopefully, we can work together with our competitors to ensure we all make it through the first corner at the very least. After that, we can all settle in and get back into our rhythm. I am looking forward to getting back to racing and putting on a great show for our fans.”