Keen Parts – Darlington Raceway – Race Advance

Event: Darlington II

Venue: Darlington Raceway (Darlington, South Carolina)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 60, 125, 228

Date/Broadcast: Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season is back underway and NASCAR Cup Series drivers return to Darlington Raceway on Wednesday for the sixth race of the year and second at the famed South Carolina track.

For Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 32 Ford Mustang for Go Fas Racing, he will power the Keen Parts Ford, the Ohio-based Corvette parts supplier, for Wednesday night’s 310-mile contest.

It won’t be the usual CorvetteParts.net scheme, though. Keen Parts and the No. 32 team will honor all of the frontline workers who are working around the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic with a special “Thank a Hero” livery that will decorate LaJoie’s Ford under-the-lights at the Lady in Black.

Keen Parts and GFR wanted to show their appreciation for healthcare workers, first responders, as well as other essential workers aiding the public during this unprecedented time in our country, just as millions of others say “thank you” to the frontline heroes.

Tune in to FS1 on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET for NCS racing at Darlington Raceway and cheer on LaJoie as the No. 32 team races for the real heroes fighting on the front lines.

To look for any of your Corvette restoration parts and accessories, or more information, visit CorvetteParts.net.

LaJoie on the upcoming race:

“We know we have a really good baseline to work off of based off of our speed on Sunday. Going back to the same track twice in a row allows a small team like ours to close the gap a little bit on some of the bigger teams that might have a little more engineering or sim time than we have. I’m sure [Crew Chief Ryan] Sparks is just as excited as I am knowing the speed we showed early in the race last week. It’s great to be back, and it is great to be running this special Keen Parts “Thank a Hero” scheme as we honor all of the frontline workers helping us battle the coronavirus.”

LaJoie’s history at Darlington Raceway:

Starts: 4

Best Finish: 27th (2018)

Average Start: 28.8

Average Finish: 30.5

Looking back on Darlington I:

Corey LaJoie and the Drydene team returned to the track this past Sunday at Darlington Raceway for the first of a handful of races announced by NASCAR as the industry cautiously returns to action. The driver of the No. 32 started 19th by virtue of a random draw, but on the opening lap, sustained minor damage to the left-rear from an overaggressive move by a competitor, including a flat tire that forced him to pit road.

After the restart, LaJoie gained 13 positions in the following laps despite battling tight conditions. At the lap-30 competition caution, crew chief Ryan Sparks called for an air pressure and wedge adjustment. The Drydene Ford cracked the top-25 on lap 67 of the 90-lap stage but relayed to the No. 32 team concerns regarding the fuel pressure.

During the stage break, the Go Fas Racing crew bolted on four fresh tires and fueled up the No. 32 Ford to start stage two from 26th. By lap 115 of The Real Heroes 400, the North Carolina native had worked his way up to 24th, and soon after reached 22nd. After a caution and a trip to pit road for service, the Drydene machine maintained its running in the top-25, completing stage two 25th.

In the final stage, the GFR team battled overheating issues and made multiple trips down pit road as the crew assessed the ongoing problem. LaJoie finished the 400-mile event 31st and looks to bounce back this Wednesday.

————————————————————–

About Our Team

About Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net:

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. For your Corvette exterior, they got you covered bumper-to-bumper. They even have emblems, moldings, grilles, bumpers and brackets, fiberglass, exterior trim and weather stripping. For the interior, they have steering wheels, seats, dash pads, consoles, carpeting, door panels, seat belts, interior trim and fasteners. Under the hood, they’ve got it all from air cleaners to exhaust systems, air conditioning, radiators, and valve covers all the way down to the decals and correct fasteners to bolt it all back together. For more information, please visit www.corvetteparts.net

or call 1-844-Tom-Keen.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

Stay up-to-date on Corey LaJoie:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com.