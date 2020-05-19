Chris Buescher – Darlington II Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 311.4 miles, 228 laps, Stage Lengths: 60-65-103

Toyota 500 – Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

NASCAR Returns to Action

· Following its return to racing Sunday at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR continues its modified schedule with a second event at ‘The Lady in Black’ Wednesday night in primetime. It will mark the third of seven NASCAR national series races in an 11-day span.

· Once competition wraps at Darlington on Wednesday, the NCS will transition to Charlotte Motor Speedway for two-consecutive events, the first on May 24 with the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600. It will be followed by a shorter event on May 27.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Sunday Recap, Wednesday Preview

· Buescher had an unlucky return to the track Sunday at Darlington, getting caught up in other cars’ incidents twice. He received heavy damage early on that set the No. 17 team back for the remainder of the race, eventually crossing the line 32nd.

· The starting lineup for Wednesday’s 311.4-mile race will be determined by an invert for the top-20 cars, with cars 21-40 starting where they finished on Sunday, meaning Buescher will fire off 32nd.

Buescher Historically at Darlington Raceway

· Buescher makes his sixth Cup start at Darlington Wednesday night where he carries an average finish of 18.2.

· Buescher finished 12th last fall at ‘The Lady in Black,’ his best effort in five starts.

· After qualifying 31st and 27th in his first two events at Darlington, Buescher followed that with qualifying efforts of 19th and 12th in 2018-19.

· Buescher earned a Xfinity career-best fifth-place run at Darlington back in 2015 in the No. 60 RFR entry. He also finished 12th two years prior in the No. 16 for Jack Roush.

Luke Lambert at Darlington Raceway

· Lambert will be atop the box for his ninth NCS race at Darlington on Sunday. In eight prior events, he has an average finish of 18.4 including three top-10 runs.

· All three of those came with Newman in the No. 31, with a 10th-place result in 2014, an eighth-place finish in 2016 followed by seventh a year later.

· Lambert also has one Xfinity Series race under his belt at Darlington with Elliott Sadler in 2012, finishing 24th.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Darlington:

“We had an unlucky Sunday at Darlington in getting caught up in a couple accidents that spoiled our day. Thankfully, the turnaround is quick and we can put that behind us and use our notes to tackle Wednesday night. We’re excited to have Fifth Third on board in their first race of 2020, and look forward to putting on a great show at one of my favorite tracks.”

The Real Heroes Project Debuts at Darlington

NASCAR is collaborating with other professional sports properties across the country to embark on The Real Heroes Project. The goal is to motivate and inspire healthcare workers as sports only can, by turning its greatest heroes (the athletes) into their greatest fans. To that end, the name of a COVID-19 frontline worker will be displayed above the driver’s side door on each entry Wednesday night.

NASCAR allowed teams to select the names of the frontline workers to appear on their cars, and Roush Fenway elected to have Buescher’s teammate, Ryan Newman, select two names that were influential in his recovery since the Daytona 500. Dr. Jerry Petty, a partner with NASCAR for 40+ years, played a vital role in Newman’s recovery all the way up until clearing him for NASCAR action, and – at Newman’s request – Petty will be on the name rail of the No. 17 machine Wednesday night.

On the Car

Fifth Third Bank makes its 2020 debut aboard Buescher’s No. 17 entry Wednesday night at Darlington. As part of NASCAR’s return and Fifth Third’s return to the car, the company will run special messaging aboard Buescher’s Ford Mustang on the hood and TV panel.

· In appreciation of all frontline employees, Fifth Third has added a special tribute to the No. 17 scheme. The message reads, “Thank you frontline heroes for giving your 166.7%.” The messaging is a nod to the Bank’s brand campaign, which plays off the improper fraction that is the Bank’s name.

· As a fraction, 5/3 translates to more than 100 percent – 166.7 percent, to be exact – this special scheme honors all frontline employees who are going the extra mile to help our communities during this difficult time.

