POWRi Midgets Hope To Kick Season Off This Weekend At Valley Speedway

Memorial Day weekend will be a special weekend for the POWRi Midgets League, as they hope to start their 2020 season at Valley Speedway located in Grain Valley, MO.

On Saturday May 23 and Sunday May 24, Valley Speedway will play host to Mid-State Open Nationals. Series that will be racing this weekend include POWRi Lucas Oil National, the West Midget Leagues, and POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Leagues. Pits are scheduled to be open between 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. , as driver entry registration will take place during this time. Afterward, the driver’s meeting is slated for 5:15 p.m., while shortly after, hot laps will take place at 6:00 p.m.

Fans are allowed to watch this event and can head over to http://www.valleyspeedway.com/ to buy tickets for the events. Though, social distancing measures will be in effect for fan safety and due to the CDC guidelines restrictions. However, fans unable to make it can watch the event on POWERi TV that will be live streaming Saturday and Sunday.

Series officials will continue to work on the June schedule and release more news updates as they become available.