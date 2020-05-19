Toyota Racing Darlington Preview – 05.19.20

NEWS RELEASE

This Week in Motorsports: May 18-22, 2020

· NXS: Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway (Darlington, South Carolina) – May 19

· NCS: Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway (Darlington, South Carolina) – May 20

PLANO, Texas (May 19, 2020) – After a successful return, NASCAR continues a stretch of seven races in 11 days with the Toyota 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) event on Tuesday and the Toyota 500 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race on Wednesday at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Joe Gibbs Racing Returns Strong… Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) experienced a solid return to action with all four Camry drivers running in the top 10 throughout the Darlington Raceway event on Sunday afternoon. Denny Hamlin led the Toyota contingent with a fifth-place finish, while Erik Jones (eighth) continued his strong track record at Darlington Raceway with another top-10 finish.

Starting Positions for the Toyota 500… Seven Toyota Camrys are scheduled to run the Cup Series Toyota 500 on Wednesday. The top 20 finishers from Sunday’s event have been inverted for Wednesday’s race, with the balance of the field starting in their respective finishing positions. Jones will be the highest positioned Toyota driver at the green, starting 13th. The remaining Team Toyota drivers in the field are: Martin Truex Jr. (15th), Hamlin (16th), Christopher Bell (24th), Daniel Suárez (25th), Kyle Busch (26th) and Timmy Hill (33rd).

Lucky Number Seven… Busch plans to compete in all seven events to mark NASCAR’s return proving he may be one of the busiest people in the sport. On Tuesday, Busch returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in the No. 54 Toyota Supra at Darlington Raceway where he has been victorious twice in series competition (2011 and 2013). He has run one event this season – Phoenix Raceway – where he was part of a top-three sweep for Toyota.

Points Leader Burton… Rookie Harrison Burton looks to continue his strong start to the season. The 19-year-old Burton is the only driver in the top three levels of NASCAR who has scored top-five finishes in all of his starts in 2020, which was highlighted by his first series win at California’s Auto Club Speedway on February 29. Burton leads the point standings by three points heading into Tuesday’s Toyota 200.

Starting Positions for the Toyota 200… JGR will field four Toyota Supras on Tuesday for the Toyota 200 led by Riley Herbst in fifth. Brandon Jones starts eighth, Burton 12th and Busch 26th to complete the JGR lineup. Chad Finchum (24th), Hill (28th), Mason Massey (33rd), Stephen Leicht (37th) and Colin Garrett (39th) are also scheduled to run Toyotas in the event.

