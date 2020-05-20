CarParts.com Adds Charlotte Motor Speedway to Schedule with McDowell

Auto Parts Retailer Continues Relationship During NASCAR’s Return

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 20, 2020) – CarParts.com and their millions of customers are excited for the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to the live sports landscape. The e-commerce auto parts retailer recently debuted as the primary partner of Michael McDowell and the No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang team at the Darlington (S.C.) Speedway and will continue that partnership for tonight’s event. In addition, CarParts.com will now be the primary partner of McDowell at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Wednesday, May 27.

“We have seen the excitement that the NASCAR Cup Series, Front Row Motorsports, and Michael McDowell are bringing to sports fans during this time, and appreciate the opportunity to be a part of it,” said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com and its parent company, US Auto Parts. “Our customers have been tuning in, and we are looking forward to watching tonight’s race and now next week’s race in Charlotte.”

CarParts.com offers an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website and a 90-day return policy that assures customers they will get the right parts, guaranteed. The company has delivered over 50 million parts across America and recently counted McDowell as one of their customers.

“You’re always looking for authentic partnerships that are natural to what you do every day,” said McDowell, who is currently upgrading his 2017 Ford F-150 with parts from CarParts.com. “I’ve had my personal truck for a few years and now it’s time for some upgrades. CarParts.com makes it easy for me and everyone. So, it’s cool that they are continuing their partnership and getting the NASCAR fanbase familiar with their site and services. It’s been fun to work with them.”

CarParts.com is the answer to race fans’ collision, repair, and maintenance needs. The company will continue to brand their homepage with the No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang and spotlight McDowell via social media and other marketing efforts. The retailer will also continue their relationship with Sunoco Rookie of The Year driver John Hunter Nemechek throughout the season.

After tonight’s event, the No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang will be ready to return to the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday, May 27. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air nationally on FS1 at 8:00 p.m.

About CarParts.com

Established in 1999, CarParts.com is an e-commerce auto parts retailer that specializes in OE replacement collision, repair, and maintenance parts. With over 50 million parts delivered, we’ve helped millions of drivers across the United States find the right parts to fix their cars and keep their vehicles on the road. Our vehicle selector and easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website offer customers guaranteed fitment and a convenient online shopping experience. Paired with our 90-day return policy and satisfaction guarantee, CarParts.com makes it easier than ever to get the parts you need delivered straight to your door.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.