Garrett Smithley Set to Make Niece Motorsports Debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 20, 2020) – Garrett Smithley will join Niece Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway, behind the wheel of the No. 40 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet Silverado.

Smithley, who has over 150 combined starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series, will make his ninth start in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, when the series returns to racing on May 26.

“I’m excited to join Niece Motorsports and am looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of one of these trucks,” said Smithley. “This is always a really fun and competitive series to race in, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I appreciate the support of everyone at Trophy Tractor. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we love to do.”

The start marks Smithley’s first of the 2020 season in the NGROTS. The 28-year-old driver has one previous NGROTS start at Charlotte Motor Speedway, coming in 2016.

“We are excited to have Garrett join the team and get back to racing at Charlotte,” said team owner Al Niece. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to go racing again and appreciate everyone’s work to get us back to the track.”

Smithley will race with support from Trophy Tractor. The company offers a cost-effective alternative to the purchase and rental of new equipment with quality low hour used equipment. Trophy Tractor specializes in the sale and rental of haul trucks, loaders, dozers, scrapers, excavators, compactors, graders, and water equipment.

The NGROTS is slated to take the green flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.