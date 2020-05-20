How to Keep Your Exotic Car in Tip-top Shape

An exotic car is a huge investment and requires special care and consideration. More maintenance is needed for an exotic than a necessary vehicle to keep it in good condition. Whether you’ve got a Ferrari, Rolls Royce, McLaren, or Maserati, even a tiny scratch can be devastating. Not only have you invested a significant amount of money in purchasing the car, but repairs are also expensive. On top of that, when you want to sell it, the value will decrease exponentially for damages, wear, and tear.

Keep your favorite toy in tip-top shape with these maintenance tips.

Drive carefully

While this should go without saying, it might be hard to remember road safety when your adrenaline is through the roof, and your foot is on the pedal. Cars like McLarens can reach 250mph, though there’s nowhere to drive them that fast unless you’re on a racetrack. You might decide, “I want to sell my McLaren,” and even more crucial than maintenance and repairs is not having to do them at all. By driving carefully and paying attention to road safety, you can avoid hitting something that could cause damage or spinning out of control on an icy road.

Always check the tires

Make sure that you check your tire pressure each time before you drive. If the air pressure is off, your tires may lose balance and could end up bursting. You don’t want that, especially when you’re driving at fast speeds. Checking your tires will allow you to see if anything is stuck in them, like screws that could come loose when you start driving and deflate the tire. Generally, once your tire treads are below 1.5mm, you should replace them.

Regular service

Always stay up to date with servicing and general maintenance of your exotic car. While you may tend to ignore your oil, change dates on your runner car, you shouldn’t do that for your exotic. Always get your oil changes done on schedule to avoid long-term and costly damage to your engine. With routine maintenance, it’s also likely that the mechanics can catch any other potential issues before they become too severe. It’s a good idea to have your clutch checked often. The clutch is one of the most critical parts of an exotic car and will help the engine to run smoothly.

Interior

You want your exotic car to look like new, even after years of ownership. You can do this by taking extra care with the interior. Dirt and grim will inevitably get into your car. The sooner and more often, you clean it out, the better. When you leave dirt and dust to build-up, it becomes harder to get out. Depending on how much you drive it, try to vacuum it out and use a bristle brush for those areas that are hard to get to. Make sure to use products that are specialized for the material, such as leather cleaners for your seats. Avoid eating or drinking anything in the vehicle that could stain your interior if it’s spilled or dropped.