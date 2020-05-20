MotoFab 2” Front Leveling Lift Kit | Review + Install

AmericanTrucks helps 2007 – 2018 Silverado Owners Even Out Their Ride

PAOLI, Pa. (May 5th, 2020) – Hosted by Adam MacBoul, AmericanTrucks (AT) video guide gives 2007 – 2018 Chevy Silverado owners the know-how to correct the factory-set rake at a “shockingly affordable” price-point.

The video begins with a look at how the truck sits before and after the installation of the MotoFab 2-Inch Front Leveling Lift Kit. In addition to the aesthetic appeal, Adam explains that the kit is ideal for those “looking to lift up the front end to add 33-inch tires comfortably without any rubbing or cutting…at the same time getting a little bit of ground clearance on the front end.” Adam takes a moment to describe the kit’s components, shows the specific tools needed for the job, and reassures the viewer that the stock quality ride will remain intact. The remainder of the video shows Adam walking the customer through the installation from start to finish; a job that will take 2 – 3 hours depending on the level of experience.

Featured products: MotoFab 2” Front Leveling Lift Kit, Truck Leveling Kits

