Chris Buescher – Charlotte I Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 600 miles, 400 laps, Stage Lengths: 100-100-100-100

Coca-Cola 600 – Sunday, May 24 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90ADVANCE NOTES

NASCAR Returns to Action

· NASCAR continues its historic return to racing Sunday with the prestigious Coca-Cola 600, the third of four NASCAR Cup Series events over a 10-day span. The NCS will return to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday for a 310.6-mile event, which is set for 8 p.m. ET.

· Despite heavy rain in the Darlington area on Wednesday night, NASCAR was able to get an official race in under the lights for the Cup Series’ sixth points race of 2020.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Wednesday Recap, Sunday Preview

· A bold strategy call put Buescher and teammate Ryan Newman on the front row for a restart just past halfway in Wednesday’s event at Darlington, with the race ultimately running 208 laps before rain cut it short. Buescher later missed pit road on a pit stop and got one of his laps back, before recording a 23rd-place finish.

· After two straight events with no qualifying, the field for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will be set by qualifying, which is slated for 2 p.m. ET (FS1). Buescher will pilot the No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Mustang in their second consecutive race on the car.

Buescher Historically at Charlotte Motor Speedway

· Buescher makes his seventh Cup start at Charlotte on Sunday, and fifth Coke 600 start. Overall he carries an average finish of 21st at the 1.5-mile track.

· Buescher has a best finish of sixth in the Coke 600, which came last season after starting 22nd.

· His best qualifying effort at the CMS oval is 18th (2018), with an overall average starting spot of 23rd.

· Buescher also made five starts at Charlotte in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Roush Fenway from 2013-15, earning three top-10 finishes with a best of sixth in 2014.

Luke Lambert at Charlotte Motor Speedway

· Lambert will be atop the box for his 13th NCS race at the CMS oval, and seventh Coke 600. Overall he has an average finish of 17.2 in 12 starts.

· His best Coke 600 finish as a crew chief came in 2017 with Ryan Newman with a ninth-place result. He and Newman put together a sixth-place qualifying effort just two years ago and has an overall average starting spot of 18.1.

· Lambert also called two NXS events at CMS with Elliott Sadler in 2012, finishing fifth and third after earning the pole in the fall race that season.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on the Coca-Cola 600:

“First and foremost, as a sport and personally, we’re always honored to pay tribute to those who fought for our freedom. NASCAR’s efforts in Mission 600 and the recognition of Memorial Day ties together the meaning behind the weekend, and we’re honored to have SPC Kinslow riding with us on the No. 17 Ford. The Coke 600 is one of our tougher races, both physically and mentally, and with our condensed schedule now it’s more important than ever. I had a good run in this race a year ago, so we’re hoping to put our Fifth Third Ford in a good position at the end of a long 600 miles.”

600 Miles of Remembrance

To align with the nation’s spirit of Memorial Day, the NASCAR industry will come together to honor and remember the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom. Each driver/team entry into the Coca-Cola 600 will display a fallen service member name on the windshield header decal of the racecar.

Buescher will carry the name of SPC Anthony Kinslow, a native of Phoenix who was based in Fort Carson, Colorado, in the U.S. Army. Kinslow was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division. He was killed June 13, 2005, when his military vehicle came under a grenade attack while he was conducting combat operations in Ramadi, Iraq.

On the Car

Fifth Third Bank makes its second consecutive appearance aboard Buescher’s No. 17 machine on Sunday in the prestigious Coke 600. As part of NASCAR’s return and the ongoing implications from COVID-19, the company will run special messaging aboard Buescher’s Ford Mustang on the hood and TV panel.

· In appreciation of all frontline employees, Fifth Third has added a special tribute to the No. 17 scheme. The message reads, “Thank you frontline heroes for giving your 166.7%.” The messaging is a nod to the Bank’s brand campaign, which plays off the improper fraction that is the Bank’s name.

· As a fraction, 5/3 translates to more than 100 percent – 166.7 percent, to be exact – this special scheme honors all frontline employees who are going the extra mile to help our communities during this difficult time.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $185 billion in assets and operated 1,123 full-service banking centers and 2,464 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2020, had $374 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $42 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.