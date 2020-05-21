Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report – Darlington

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FS1 and PRN.

Quote: “I think it was definitely a three-part afternoon. Obviously, we did a good job of at least unloading close enough. We had a little bit of a hiccup there with a tach that didn’t work, so I wasn’t able to quite maximize pit road speed today. Finishing fourth today, I thought we did overachieve a little bit. I thought we were just outside of being a top-five car, but as a team, I think we did a great job of making our car better throughout the race from the first lap to every change and so on, so I’m proud of that. I think that’s a team effort and it’s good to get back in that kind of rhythm, and I guess the third part — restarts are fun, restarts are crazy. After I cleared the nine there for fourth I think for the next three laps all I did was watch Chase try and win the race. With as much that’s going on in his life that’s a big moment for him and his family and being friends with him that’s pretty cool to see. Obviously, if I can’t win I want another Ford to win, so I’m glad we were able to push him there.”