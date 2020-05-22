Tanner Gray – NGROTS Advance: Charlotte Motor Speedway

‌Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 3 of 23

Event: N.C. Education Lottery 200 (201 miles, 134 laps)

Schedule:

Tuesday, May 26

8:00 p.m…..……..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is back in action next week after a 13-week hiatus. Tanner Gray and his No. 15 Ford Performance team will head to Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for the third race of the Truck Series season.

Tuesday’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 will mark the first time that the 21-year-old Truck Series rookie has competed at Charlotte. Although Gray has no experience racing at there, the young driver has shown a knack for mile-and-a-half tracks. In the most recent Truck Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Gray earned his first NASCAR national series top 10 after running inside the top five and even contesting for the lead in the latter stages of the race. Gray is making his presence known in his rookie campaign and looks to continue the positive momentum going into Charlotte next week.

Gray’s last race was in the ARCA Menards Series, where he competed at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on March 6 to help prepare for the Championship race there later this fall. Gray ran inside the top five for most of the race and ended up collecting a fourth-place finish. He also spent time in the Ford Performance simulator, preparing for the upcoming Truck Series races.

The N.C. Education Lottery 200 from Charlotte Motor Speedway will be Tuesday, May 26. The race will go green at 8:00 p.m., ET, with a live broadcast on FS1. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on lap 30 and lap 60.

Gray on Charlotte: “I love racing on the mile-and-a-half tracks, so I’m excited to go to Charlotte next week with our Ford Performance team and get back to racing. We had some positive momentum going before the break, and we’re looking to capitalize on that and get another strong finish on Tuesday. It will be challenging going to a track I’ve never raced at without any practice or qualifying, but I’ve been in the Ford simulator and reviewing a lot of film with my spotter to help prepare for the race. It will be awesome to get back on the track and be with my team again. I wish the circumstances were different so the fans could be there, but we plan to put on a good show for them to watch on television.”