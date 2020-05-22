Toyota Racing Charlotte Preview – 05.22.20

This Week in Motorsports: May 24-27, 2020

· NCS/NXS/NGROTS: Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 24-27

PLANO, Texas (May 22, 2020) – NASCAR continues its return at the home track for most NASCAR teams – Charlotte Motor Speedway – for the tradition-filled Coca-Cola 600, along with three additional NASCAR events.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NGROTS

Hamlin Closing in on 40… Denny Hamlin scored his second win in the sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) event of the season in the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday evening. Hamlin took the lead late and led the final 12 laps before the race was called due to rain, giving Hamlin the win. It was his 39th NCS victory, 36 of which have been in a Toyota.

Truex Jr. Reigning Winner… Martin Truex Jr. is looking for his third Coca-Cola 600 win after a victory last season. His Toyota team showed strength as the night went on – leading 116 laps (of 400) – and survived a late caution flag to score the win.

Looking for Three Straight… Toyota drivers have won the last two 600-mile events at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and four of the last five. Former Toyota driver Carl Edwards started the success with his victory in 2015, while Truex Jr. (2016 and 2019) and Kyle Busch (2018) have delivered wins for Toyota in recent years. Additionally, the first Cup Series TRD, U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development)-built engine victory was in this event in 2009, won by David Reutimann.

Burton Continues Solid Performance… Harrison Burton continued his strong start to his rookie NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) campaign with a ninth-place finish on Thursday afternoon at Darlington Raceway. Burton has finished all five events this season inside the top 10 –the only driver in the series to do so – which was highlighted by a win at California’s Auto Club Speedway earlier this year.

Former Champion Returns… The 2015 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) champion, Erik Jones, makes just his third series start on Tuesday since winning the title. He will be aboard the No. 5 Toyota Tundra. Jones has an outstanding record in the Truck Series with seven wins and 35 top-10 finishes in 42 starts.

Points Leader Hill… Austin Hill returns to the track as the NGROTS points leader through the first two completed events. Hill started the season with a sixth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway, before adding a third-place result at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

