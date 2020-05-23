JR Motorsports — NXS Charlotte Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Charlotte Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Monday, May 25, 2020

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett will look to better his sixth-place finish from last season in the May race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It is his best finish on the 1.5-mile oval in 14 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

• Annett’s best finish on a 1.5-mile track this season came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the second race, when he crossed the line in seventh spot.

• Consistency is king for the Iowa native so far in 2020. In the four races run before the sport’s hiatus for COVID-19, he had completed all but three of the 817 laps in competition.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has made 17 NXS starts at Charlotte, with four top fives and nine top 10s and 14 laps led.

• His best finish on the 1.5-mile speedway came in his most recent start there. Last May he drove the Hellmann’s Camaro to a second-place result.

• Allgaier has five NXS wins on tracks measuring 1 to 2 miles in length, including two victories at the 1.5-mile Chicagoland Speedway.

• In the NXS’s lone visit to a 1.5-mile track so far this year, Allgaier led 63 laps en route to a top-10 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after starting fourth.

Daniel Hemric

No. 8 Alsco Chevrolet

• Daniel Hemric will make his fourth NXS start at Charlotte on Monday evening.

• In three previous NXS starts at his home track, the Kannapolis, N.C. native has earned a best finish of seventh, which he recorded twice (October 2017, May 2018).

• Hemric has also made a combined seven starts across the NASCAR Cup Series, the NXS and the NGROTS at Charlotte.

• In 36 NXS starts on tracks between 1 and 2 miles in length, Hemric has 10 top fives, 21 top 10s and two poles.

• The scheme on the No. 8 Alsco Chevrolet for Monday pays homage to the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter plane that flew during WWII.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle

Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson has one NXS start at Charlotte Motor Speedway, finishing fourth during the 2019 season.

• At tracks that are 1.5-miles in length, Gragson has an average finish of 8.9 and an average start of 10.9.

• After five races in the 2020 season, Gragson sits fourth in the standings with one win, three top fives, four top 10s and 90 laps led.

• In two starts in the NGROTS at Charlotte, Gragson has an average finish of 8.5 and holds two top 10s.

Driver Quotes

“Racing at Charlotte is always a good time, because it’s close to home and we are racing for bragging rights as well as points. There’s no better place to be in the month of May than Charlotte, and we are looking forward to having our Pilot Flying J Chevrolet out front this weekend.” – Michael Annett

“It felt good to finally get back to racing last week. Looking ahead to Charlotte, I think we have a really good shot at a strong finish. Our JRM Chevy’s have been fast at intermediate tracks this year and I was able to lead a lot of laps earlier this year at Las Vegas, so I’m excited to get out there and see what we can do in our Hellmann’s Camaro.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m really looking forward to racing at home on Monday night here in Charlotte. Being from right down the road, it’s always special to get to race here. Hopefully we can give everyone watching at home a great show and have a strong run with our Alsco Chevrolet and this awesome P-47 Thunderbolt tribute scheme in honor of Memorial Day. I’m ready to get after it.” – Daniel Hemric

“We’re in our backyard racing this weekend here in Charlotte and although Las Vegas is considered my home track, I would like to think that Charlotte has become my second home. We had a great run here last year where we finished fourth and I thought we had a car capable of winning the race. We’re still getting back into the groove of racing and having to do it under formats that we’ve never really seen before is a whole new task at hand but I am thankful that we are back racing and doing what we love each week.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at Charlotte: In 64 NXS starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports has scored 13 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes. Chase Elliott and Justin Allgaier hold the organization’s two pole positions at the 1.5-mile quad-oval, earned in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

