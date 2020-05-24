Oliver Rowland and Kevin Siggy Prove Victorious in Round No. 5 Of The Virtual FIA ABB Formula E Series Challenge

By
Briar Starr
-

The FIA ABB Formula E Series continued their virtual racing series Saturday afternoon in support of UNICEF (United Nations Children Fund).

This week the series came to Temelhof Airport, located in Berlin, and was the site for Round No. 5 of 8 for the Driver’s and Challenge Series grid.

Mahindra Racing driver, Pascal Wehrlein has dominated the virtual series the last couple of weeks by winning two consecutive races in a row. When the series arrived virtually at Tempelhof Airport, many thought Wehrlein would once again prevail and strike for a third consecutive win. Though, while Wehrlein was unable to score the victory, a familiar but a different name was on top.

Nissan e.dams driver, Oliver Rowland proved victorious for his second victory in the virtual series after he overtook Mercedes-Benz Stoffel Vandoorne (twice in the race). Vandoorne had a strong outing, as he would qualify on the pole and led for some parts of the race, before falling short and finishing second to Rowland. Despite the domination from Vandoorne and Rowland being class of the field, as well as Daniel Abt (more on that later), they had to survive and avoid another first-turn, first-lap chaos that pursued. Though, they were able to make it through the incident unscathed.

Afterward, Rowland had raced 15-clean laps en route to his second victory of the virtual series. Though, the English native notes that the last few weeks have not gone as he had hoped.

“After the last few weeks, I have been a bit unfortunate, so I was keen to just stay out of trouble,” Rowland said. “When they started fighting in front of me, I took the opportunity when it came! I was a little worried because Stoffel was so fast. I had to be perfect and then in those last few laps, I was so nervous. I was just trying to hold it together.”

Even though Vandoorne finished second in the event, he claimed the fastest lap of the day with a time of 1:09.249.

“A mixed bag with this race, for a couple of reasons. The pace was very good again. Julius Baer pole position number three, so picking up a couple of points for that. I had a fairly good start, getting into the lead but losing it through some aggressive fighting with car number 66. In the closing stages, I managed to catch up to the back of Oliver Rowland with two laps to go but there was not real opportunity to get past him cleanly. So, another P2 and a fastest lap as well makes this an overall good performance. Victory feels around the corner, I need to keep it clean in these races and finish off the job. On to the next one!”

While Rowland was victorious, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler’s Daniel Abt ran into trouble as he would be disqualified from the race for misconduct. In doing so, the German was stripped of all his points and will make a donation of E10,000 ($10,904 in U.S. dollars) to a charity of Abt’s choice.

“I would like to apologize to Formula E, all of the fans, my team and my fellow drivers for having called in outside help during the race on Saturday,” Abt said. “I did not take it as serious as I should have. I gone into this project on the part of the Formula E organization. I am aware that my offense has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never meant with any bad intention. Of course, I accept the disqualification from the race. In addition, I will donate 10,000 Euros to a charitable project.”

Meanwhile, in the Challenge Series that features some of the top sim racers in the world, also saw chaos during their race as well.

Lorenz Hoering, also saw a disqualification from the event, and was also disqualified for the remaining rounds of the virtual series.

While Hoering’s incident was unfortunate, BMW’s Kevin Siggy completely dominated the event as he would set the fastest lap in qualifying and led all 15-laps to victory.

“The Berlin track was a good addition to the competition, and it was fun to learn,” Siggy said. “I was really happy about my pace in qualifying. In the race, I managed to hold my pace in Turn 1, and I got lucky that I did not get hit or pushed wider than I did. I am a bit gutted that I did not get the TAG Heuer fastest lap as well, but next time I am hoping I do the same.”

While Wehrlein finished third in the event, the Mahindra driver still leads the Championship points standings over Stoffel Vandoorne by eight points, 86 over 78.

Official Driver’s Grid Results

  1. Oliver Rowland, led 8-laps
  2. Stoffel Vandoorne, led 2-laps
  3. Pascal Wehrlein
  4. Edoardo Mortara
  5. Nico Mueller
  6. Maximilian Guenther
  7. Andre Lotterer
  8. Antonio Felix da Costa
  9. Mitch Evans
  10. Neel Jani
  11. Sbeastien Buemi
  12. Robin Frijns
  13. Felipe Massa
  14. Alexander Sims
  15. Oliver Turvey
  16. James Calado
  17. Ma Qing Hua
  18. Jean-Eric Vergne
  19. Jerome D’Ambrosio
  20. Sam Bird
  21. Brendon Hartley
  22. Lucas di Grassi
  23. Nyck de Vries- Disqualified for spinning Oliver Turvey intentionally
  24. Daniel Abt-Disqualified

Challenge Series Grid Results

  1. Kevin Siggy, led all 15-laps
  2. Petar Brljak
  3. Lucas Mueller
  4. Peyo Peev
  5. Marius Golombeck
  6. Niek Jacobs
  7. Jan von der Heyde
  8. Jacob Reid
  9. Markus Keller
  10. Kush Maini
  11. Jim Parisis
  12. Ben Hitz, OUT
  13. Alisdair Irvine, OUT
  14. Cem Bolukbasi, OUT
  15. Nuno Pinto, OUT
  16. Noah Reuvers, OUT
  17. Arjan Veltens, OUT
  18. Chris Shepherd, OUT
  19. Axel La Flamme, OUT
  20. Archie Hamilton, OUT
  21. Lionel O’ Connor, OUT
  22. Scott Sovik, OUT
  23. Charlie Martin, OUT
  24. Lorenz Hoerzing, Disqualified

Championship Points Standings Driver’s Grid

  1. Pascal Wehrlein, 86 points
  2. Stoffel Vandoorne, 78 points
  3. Maximilian Guenther, 73 points
  4. Robin Frijns, 48 points
  5. Oliver Rowland, 43 points
  6. Nico Mueller, 29 points
  7. Edoardo Mortara, 27 points
  8. Neel Jani, 25 points
  9. Oliver Turvey, 20 points
  10. Nick Cassidy, 19 points
  11. James Calado, 19 points
  12. Antonio Felix da Costa, 14 points
  13. Andre Lotterer, 12 points
  14. Nyck de Vries, 6 points
  15. Sebastien Buemi, 5 points
  16. Felipe Massa, 4 points
  17. Ma Qing Hua, 2 points
  18. Mitch Evans, 2 points
  19. Alexander Sims, 1 point
  20. Jean-Eric Vergne, 0 points
  21. Lucas di Grassi, 0 points
  22. Brendon Hartley, 0 points
  23. Sam Bird, 0 points
  24. Daniel Abt, 0 points

Team Standings

  1. Mahindra Racing, 88 points
  2. Mercedes-Benz EQ, 84 points
  3. BMW i Andretti Motorsport, 74 points
  4. Envision Virgin Racing, 67 points
  5. Nissan e.dams, 48 points
  6. TAG Heuer Porsche, 37 points
  7. ROKiT Venturi Racing, 31 points
  8. GEOX Dragon, 29 points
  9. NIO 333, 22 points
  10. Panasonic Jaguar Racing, 21 points
  11. DS TECHEETAH, 14 points
  12. Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, 0 points

Challenge Grid Championship Points Standings

  1. Kevin Siggy, 102 points
  2. Lucas Mueller, 73 points
  3. Petar Brljak, 70 points
  4. Peyo Peev, 66 points
  5. Joshua Rogers, 45 points
  6. Jan von der Heyde, 32 points
  7. Jacob Reid, 20 points
  8. Nuno Pinto, 17 points
  9. Niek Jacobs, 16 points
  10. Ben Hitz, 15 points
  11. Olli Pahkala, 12 points
  12. Erhan Jajovski, 10 points
  13. Marius Golombeck, 10 points
  14. Remco Majoor, 6 points
  15. Kuba Brzezinski, 6 points
  16. Jim Parisis, 6 points
  17. Markus Keller, 6 points
  18. Noah Reuvers, 1 point
  19. Alex Lynn, 1 point
  20. Kush Maini, 1 point

Up Next: The FIA ABB Formula E Series continues their virtual series next Saturday for Round No. 6 of 8.

