Diversified Motorsports Enterprises primed and ready for Truck Series return

CONCORD, N.C.: Nearly 10 weeks since the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season was halted because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the trucks will roar Tuesday night at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in the N.C. Education Lottery 200.

Diversified Motorsports Enterprises, a new team owned by entrepreneur Logan Puckett will compete in its second Truck Series race of the season and looks to build on a solid showing in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Teletrac Navman, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets will return as the team’s primary marketing partner for the third Truck Series race of the season.“

“We feel very blessed to be getting back to the race track, even if the circumstances aren’t perfect,” offered Puckett, one of the youngest Truck Series owners in the garage. “Our team has methodically putting a plan together both short term and long term and we look forward to the chance to show how much heart and passion this team has on Tuesday night at Charlotte.”

With NASCAR’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series schedule still in limbo due to the coronavirus, Puckett is determined to keep his initial plans front and center – running a limited schedule this season in preparation for a heavy schedule next year.

“We’re building this team for the future and while our schedule may change a little depending on what venues are announced by NASCAR – we’re just excited to be at the race track and represent a great partner like Teletrac Navman.”

The good news for Puckett is driver Jesse Little has two prior Truck Series starts at Charlotte’s 1.5-mile speedway with two solid top-16 finishes, including a 14th place effort last May with his family-owned JJL Motorsports team.

With Little’s experience and the leadership of crew chief Bruce Cook, the Diversified Motorsports Enterprises team has high hopes for their second career Truck Series race.

“I’m looking forward to Charlotte,” said Little. “It feels like a year since I’ve been in a truck, but I’ve been keeping up with Bruce and the team and they’re excited to get back to the track and see what we can.

“Charlotte is a fun but tough race. The draft is so important and the trucks can get so loose, but it puts on a great show. And while I’m bummed that fans won’t be able to be in the stands on Tuesday night, I think they are really going to enjoy what they see.”

Before climbing aboard his No. 97 Teletrac Navman Chevrolet Silverado, Little will compete in Monday night’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte where the track time should be beneficial for his DME team.

Because of the temporary COVID-19 protocols administrated to the race teams at Charlotte, there won’t be any practice or qualifying which will put Little directly into race mode which could be a benefit from his hopeful 300-miles of racing on May 25.

“It’s crazy to just jump in the truck and go race, but there’s also a fun send-it mode for the drivers,” added Little. “Luckily, I’ll have some laps from the Xfinity Series car on Monday night and hopefully what I learn from the track conditions and all can be a benefit to put our DME team in a position for a strong finish in our second race together.

“I can’t thank Logan, Bruce and Teletrac Navman again enough for the opportunity to drive.”

To show their support this Memorial Day weekend, Diversified Motorsports Enterprises will sport a redesign of their television panel giving thanks to the Armed Forces for their continued dedication to serve our country.

“We are proud to recognize the men and women of the Armed Forces on Tuesday night,” added Puckett.

“I’m surrounded by members of the military with family and friends and this was my way of showing my extreme gratitude to those brave men and women past, present and future for protecting our country so we can be at the race track!”

Following Charlotte, DME is hopeful to return to NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series competition at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Sat., June 6, 2020.

The N.C. Education Lottery 200 (134 laps| 201 miles) is the third of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

For more on Teletrac Navman, please visit teletracnavman.com/97, like them on Facebook (TeletracNavman) or follow them on Twitter (@TeletracNavman).

For more on Diversified Motorsports Enterprises, please visit team-dme.com, like them on Facebook (TeamDME97) or follow them on Twitter (@teamDME97).

Get to know team owner Logan Puckett by following him on Twitter @LPuckett_89.

For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook at Jesse Little Racing.

Little tweets too. Follow him @JesseLittle97.

About Teletrac Navman:

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability.

Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty.

It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

For more information visit TeletracNavman.com.