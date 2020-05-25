Garrett Smithley – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Garrett Smithley

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @GarrettSmithley

Garrett Smithley on Racing at Charlotte: “I’m excited to join Niece Motorsports and am looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of one of these trucks,” said Smithley. “This is always a really fun and competitive series to race in, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I appreciate the support of everyone at Trophy Tractor. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we love to do.”

Smithley at Charlotte: Smithley will make his second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday night. His previous start came in 2016.

Smithley has six NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with his best finish of 14th coming in 2018. Smithley will start 24th for Monday night’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at the track.

Smithley made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile track on Sunday night.

On the Truck: Smithley and the No. 40 team will race with support from Trophy Tractor. The company offers a cost-effective alternative to the purchase and rental of new equipment with quality low hour used equipment. Trophy Tractor specializes in the sale and rental of haul trucks, loaders, dozers, scrapers, excavators, compactors, graders, and water equipment.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.