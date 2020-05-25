North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Circle Track Warehouse/Florida Watermelon Association Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Charlotte: “Man it’s good to be racing again,” said Chastain. “I can’t wait to get to the track with this Niece Motorsports team and this Circle Track Warehouse and Florida Watermelon Association Chevrolet. The truck looks great, and I know the team has worked hard to get it ready for racing at Charlotte.”

Chastain at Charlotte: Chastain will make his fifth NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday night. In his four previous starts, Chastain has earned two top-10 finishes, including a 10th-place result in this event last season.

Chastain has 10 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with three top-15 finishes and five top-20 finishes. Chastain will start on the pole for Monday night’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at the track.

Chastain also has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from Circle Track Warehouse (circletrackwarehouse.com). Located in Mooresville, N.C., the store offers quality new and used race car parts and accessories.

As watermelon season continues, the Florida Watermelon Association (FWA) will be aboard the No. 42. The FWA (flfwa.com) was formed to enable growers and marketers of the Florida watermelon industry to unite. Organized membership allows the association to promote the consumption of watermelons grown in Florida. The FWA assists its members in the growing and marketing of watermelons by providing a forum through this Corporation’s meetings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.