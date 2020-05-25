Scag Power Equipment Signs Up for Additional Races with John Hunter Nemechek

Lawn Equipment Manufacturer Motors into Charlotte, Bristol

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 25, 2020) – Following a successful debut partnership on John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 38 Ford Mustang, Scag Power Equipment will return as the primary sponsor on the Front Row Motorsports (FRM) entry for the upcoming races at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 27 and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on May 31.

Based in Mayville, Wis., Scag Power Equipment has been producing premium, heavy-duty mowers for its commercial and residential customers since 1983. The lawn care mogul joined FRM for the-back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway that signaled the return of live sports just over a week ago.

“Our first foray into the NASCAR Cup Series was a huge success with Front Row Motorsports and John Hunter Nemechek,” said Chris Frame, President of Scag Power Equipment. “We couldn’t wait to get back into the action and we’re really excited to continue this partnership. This is a great opportunity for our our brand and all of Scag nation.”

“To have a partner join and then sign up for more races, especially in these uncertain times, speaks volumes about the opportunities in NASCAR as a platform and the value we can bring to our partners,” said Nemechek. “We had some really great speed in our first race with Scag Power Equipment, and I can’t wait to get back on the track to show them another great result.”

Scag Power Equipment’s innovation and attention to quality is known and respected throughout the power equipment industry. Mowers and accessories are designed to be user friendly, with an emphasis on quality, performance, ease of maintenance, profitability and long life.

The No. 38 Scag Power Equipment Ford Mustang will be ready to return to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday, May 27. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air nationally on FS1 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The following Sunday, May 31, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway will air on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

For more information about Scag Power Equipment, visit Scag.com.

About Scag Power Equipment

Scag Power Equipment, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., is one of the largest independent manufacturers of commercial lawn mowing equipment in the United States. Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., an ISO 9001:2008 Registered company, manufactures products in its three facilities, totaling over 850,000 square feet, located in Mayville, West Bend, and Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.