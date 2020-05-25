Superior Logistics To Be Primary Sponsor For LaJoie for the Alsco Uniforms 500

Superior Logistics, a company that provides shipping solutions across the continental United States, Mexico and to select points in Canada, will serve as the primary sponsor on the Corey LaJoie-driven Mustang in the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Superior Logistics’ local pickup and delivery services are geared towards consumer convenience and on-time delivery. Their freight audit and consultation services provide you with the tools to maximize the value of your dollar before your shipment leaves your doors.

“It’s awesome to have Superior Logistics back on the No. 32 Ford, we had a great run here last year with them,” said driver Corey LaJoie. “They’ve been a very loyal partner to Go Fas for several years now so it’s great to run them as a primary sponsor, especially right here in our backyard at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We’re coming off back-to-back top-25 finishes with the No.32 Ford and we’re hoping we can carry this red, white, and blue Superior Logistics Ford to another this Wednesday.”

Last year, Superior Logistics sponsored the No. 32 team at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The LaJoie and Super Logistics Services pairing had a remarkable finish at the 1.5-mile oval, finishing 12th in NASCAR’s longest race. The company has also been a part of other noteworthy Go Fas Racing finishes in past seasons.

Wednesday night racing under the lights at Charlotte Motor Speedway will take place on May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

To learn more about Superior Logistics, visit SuperiorLogistics.net.

