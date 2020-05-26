RCR Post Race Report – Alsco 300

Myatt Snider Rallies from Late Race Incident to Score Top Ten Finish in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Finish: 10th

Start: 17th

Points: 15th

“What a wild night! I can’t thank my crew chief, Andy Street, and all my Richard Childress Racing guys enough for preparing such a fast TaxSlayer Chevrolet for me. I drove about 180 perfect laps and made a mistake with about 20 laps to go, which unfortunately damaged our TaxSlayer Chevrolet. Despite our damage, we never gave up and were able to fight our way back to a top ten finish. I’m really excited for the speed we are bringing to the racetrack and can’t wait to slay it next week at Bristol Motor Speedway.” – Myatt Snider