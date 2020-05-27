5 Yamaha Bikes to Consider Investing in This Year

Yamaha bikes are made by a Japanese company with a focus on sports bikes, off-road bikes, and cruisers.

Owning a Yamaha bike is rewarding because you can pick up and go explore dirt trails or cruise the city’s streets as you please. There are several benefits of owning a bike, but just as you need to upgrade your cars every now and then, the same is true for your bike.

No bike will last forever, and there comes a time when you’re ready for something new. If you’re looking to upgrade to a new bike this year, then you’ll want to check out what Yamaha has to offer for 2020.

Here are the top 5 Yamaha bikes to invest in this year with both pros and cons!

1. Yamaha YZF-R1

The Yamaha YZF-R1 comes with a crossplane engine and 200 horsepower. It’s an ideal bike for racing and maintaining control. It comes with a weight of 200 kg and the wheelbase is 1405 mm.

This bike will sense chassis motion, which creates more control over the front wheel lift, traction, slides, and while braking and launching. You can also upshift and downshift clutch-free.

2. Yamaha MT-03

The appearance of the 2020 Yamaha MT-03 is much darker than it’s previous versions. It makes for more discrete traveling as a hyper-naked model. It comes with a 2-cylinder engine and a light clutch feeling.

It’s an ideal choice for a fun day out on the town. You can also expect a smooth throttle ride from this amazing machine.

3. Yamaha MT-10

The Yamaha MT-10 is the face of Yamaha’s hyper-naked street model bikes. This bike comes with the crossplane crankshaft found in the YZF-R1, but it’s manipulated to make this bike better for every-day use.

It comes with a front and back KYB suspension that’s fully adjustable and an inline-four engine. The cons are that some would say the 2020 upgrades aren’t much from the older models. You can visit a Yamaha Dealer and check out the upgrades to decide for yourself.

4. Yamaha YZF-R6

If you have a love for all things fast and thrill-seeking, then the Yamaha YZF-R6 is for you. This model is lighter and smaller. It’s best suited for those in need of a sporty bike.

It also has a 16,500-rpm redline and a magnesium muffler. When you need a lightweight bike to quickly get you to your destination, then this is the bike for you!

5. Yamaha MT-07

The Yamaha MT-07 is another hyper-naked model and a 689cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke engine with 8 valves. It’s a 6-speed with a wet multiple clutch. It’s a fun bike to ride and it’s easy to use.

This bike truly considers your riding experience, and you’ll be comfortable and happy while on the road!

What Yamaha Bikes Grab Your Attention?

With so many spectacular Yamaha bikes to choose from, which one grabs your attention the most? Choose from this list or check out a few other 2020 models to find the right upgraded bike for your needs.

