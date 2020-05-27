NASCAR postpones upcoming national series events at Charlotte and Bristol

NASCAR announced a pair of postponements for its upcoming national series races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 500 has been postponed from Wednesday, May 27, to Thursday, May 28, due to persistent rain. The 500-mile race will be aired at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. It will mark the second Cup event at Charlotte this week and cap off a quadruple-header weekend at NASCAR’s home base.

In addition, the NASCAR Xfinity Series upcoming event at Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed from Saturday, May 30, to Monday, June 1. The race will also air at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. The rescheduling was made to give the teams the time needed to transport and set up their equipment in time for race day.

The Cup event at Bristol for the Supermarket Heroes 500, scheduled for Sunday, May 31, at 3:30 p.m. on FS1, remains as scheduled.

When the green flag drops for Thursday night’s Cup event at Charlotte, Hendrick Motorsports’ teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman will start on the front row and lead the field to the start. The starting lineup was based on the results from Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on May 24, with the top-20 finishers from the event being inverted for Thursday’s event.

As announced on May 27, the starting lineup for the upcoming NASCAR events, beginning this weekend for the Xfinity and Cup doubleheader at Bristol, will be decided based on a random draw in groups of 12 with the final spots to be based on their order of eligibility/owner points. Pit selections will be based on the results from the previous events, followed by new entries in order of points.