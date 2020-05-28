Enlisted Nine and JDog Brands to team up with LaJoie at Bristol

JDog Brands and Enlisted Nine Fight Company have teamed up to serve as co-primary sponsors of the Go Fas Racing Ford at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.

Enlisted Nine will be on the hood and JDog Brands will be on the sides of driver Corey LaJoie’s aviation-themed No. 32 Mustang for 266 thrilling miles around “The Last Great Colosseum.” The paint scheme is inspired by World War II Triple Ace Bud Anderson’s P-51 Mustang.

Enlisted Nine is an active-duty-owned lifestyle brand founded in 2013 by two Senior NCO’s and a military spouse. The trio embarked on the arduous task of developing a lifestyle brand that would not only give veterans, their families, and patriotic Americans a way to express their love for our armed forces, country, and fighting, but also provide an affordable, high quality product in doing so.

“Enlisted Nine Fight Company is proud to partner with JDog brands on the Go Fas Racing No. 32. Both of our veteran-owned companies provide veteran outreach and job placement for our veterans,” said CSM (R) Dan O’Brien. “We look forward to a great race at ‘The Last Great Colosseum,’ Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s always exciting to race for our veterans. They deserve to have a veteran-owned team to pull for. I’m proud to sponsor the No. 32 team.”

JDog Brands is the parent company of the JDog Junk Removal & Hauling and JDog Carpet Cleaning – franchises for veterans and military family members. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling offers junk removal and hauling services for residential and commercial customers. JDog Carpet Cleaning offers carpet, tile, and hardwood cleaning services for residential and commercial customers.

“At JDog Brands, we’re continuously looking for opportunities to highlight the American spirit, values, and patriotism,” said Jerry Flanagan, founder and CEO of JDog Brands. “As a veteran-owned and operated company, showcasing these qualities is key to supporting our mission, our community, and our franchise owners. We believe NASCAR thoroughly embodies each, and we’re proud to be a sponsor alongside Enlisted Nine.”

The Enlisted Nine Fight Company/JDog Brands Ford Mustang will hit the track on Sunday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 from Bristol Motor Speedway.

For more information on Enlisted Nine Fight Company, visit NineLineApparel.com. To learn more about JDog Brands, visit JDogBrands.com.

From humble beginnings selling apparel from the trunk of their car – all the way to a long-term partnership with Nine Line Apparel – the team has truly created their version of the American Dream. Although they remain rather reticent about it, the company’s philanthropic spirit is evident with all of the support they provide to the veteran and local communities. With over 50 years of combined active duty service and military community outreach, Enlisted Nine Fight Company applies the same core values they have carried throughout their lives, into their brand. As a Gold Star owned business, Enlisted Nine Fight Company has vowed to always represent our fallen service members with distinction, and continue celebrating the lives they lived!

