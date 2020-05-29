Allmendinger Back in Action at Bristol Motor Speedway﻿

AJ Allmendinger will make his First-Ever NASCAR Xfinity Series Start at Bristol with Kaulig Racing

AJ Allmendinger Notes

Monday, June 1 will mark Allmendinger’s first start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Allmendinger has made 21 starts at Bristol in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Best start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NCS: 2nd (2012)

Best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NCS: 9th (2016)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 11th (2019)

Best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Race Notes

Monday, June 1 at 7pm ET on FS1

Stages: 85/170/300 Laps

On Monday, June 1, Xfinity will salute a variety of military community employees from across the company by placing the employees’ names on the windshield headers of each car

The No. 16 Ellsworth Advisors Chevy will salute Corey Summers

Branch of Service: Air Force – Retired

Job Title: Xfinity – CommTech

AJ Allmendinger Quote

“I’m back! I’m pumped to be back in the Ellsworth Advisors No. 16 for Kaulig Racing and to be back with my Kaulig Racing family at Bristol. It will be a slight challenge. I haven’t been there in two years, and I’ve never been there in a Xfinity car. No practice, and I’ll probably be starting near the back. I’m a little nervous about it, but overall I couldn’t be more excited that Matt Kaulig and everyone at Kaulig Racing have given me the opportunity to go to Bristol, one of the toughest race tracks in the world, and try to get myself, and my TV body, back into racing shape. We’re ready to go! The Kaulig Racing Chevys have been so fast this year. I can’t wait to work with Justin Haley and Ross Chastain, go to the front, win some races and collect trophies.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.