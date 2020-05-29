Buescher Comes Home 22nd at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (May 28, 2020) – After earning a valuable stage point by finishing 10th in the first stage of racing Thursday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chris Buescher and the No. 17 Fastenal team battled a tight handling car to a 22nd -place finish in the second race at the 1.5-mile track this week.

The team got off to a fast start, rolling off the grid 11th and holding position through the first caution of the race on lap one. At lap 29, another caution flag flew for lightning in the area and the team came down pit road for a 75-minute red flag delay. When the caution flag was displayed again, the No. 17 team elected to stay out to maintain track position. By Lap 39, Buescher was scored 10th and held on to that position through the green-white-checkered flag for stage one, earning the stage point.

The No. 17 crew had an outstanding pit stop, gaining three positions on pit road resulting in Buescher’s seventh-place restart for stage two. At lap 72, Buescher was running 11th as a caution flag waved; the team pitted for four tires, fuel and adjustment to loosen up the Fastenal Ford taking it back on track in 19th. A competitor car stalled in front of Buescher at the restart, causing the team to lose several positions, and he ultimately finished stage two, 21st with reports of a tight Ford.

Buescher took the green flag for the final stage of racing in 21st. The No. 17 team worked all stage to loosen up the No. 17 Ford, but ran out of time. During the only caution of the stage, the team pitted for a track bar adjustment, four tires and fuel. After restarting 19th, Buescher held onto his track position as long as possible, before ultimately taken the checkered flag 22nd.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway, Sunday May 31 for a 500-lap event, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90).