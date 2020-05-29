Chris Buescher – Bristol I Advance

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 266 miles, 500 laps, Stage Lengths: 125-125-250

Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 – Sunday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

NASCAR Returns to Action

· Following four races in the Carolinas as part of NASCAR’s return to the track, the focus shifts to ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile’ in Bristol, Tennessee, as the NASCAR Cup Series battles for 500 laps Sunday afternoon.

· Following action at Bristol, the NCS will enjoy its first midweek off since the return before heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 7 for the 10th points race of 2020.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Wednesday Recap, Sunday Preview

· Track position proved to be key in Thursday’s 208-lap event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as Chris Buescher crossed the line 22nd in his Fastenal Ford.

· The starting lineup for Bristol will be determined by a random draw based on teams’ order in owner points. Buescher and the No. 17 team are 20th in owner points, meaning they will draw for a starting spot in positions 13-24.

Buescher Historically at Bristol Motor Speedway

· Buescher will make his 10th Cup start at Bristol on Sunday. In nine prior starts, he has an average finish of 23.4 with one top-10, a fifth-place finish in the summer of 2016.

· Buescher most recently finished 17th last summer in the No. 37 machine, and also finished top-20 a year prior (19th) in 2018.

· He has an average starting position of 24.1, including a career-best 12th-place finish in 2016.

· In five Xfinity Series starts at Bristol, Buescher has three top-10 runs, including a career-best third in 2015.

Luke Lambert at Bristol Motor Speedway

· Lambert will be atop the box for his 16th NCS race at Bristol on Sunday. In 15 prior starts, he has five top-10s with a career-best fifth in the spring of 2015 with Ryan Newman. His average finish is 15th.

· Dating back five events at ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile,’ Lambert has finished 12th or better in all but one race, including a 12th-place run with Daniel Hemric last summer.

· Lambert is a former winner at Bristol in the NXS, bringing home one of his four career Xfinity wins back in the 2012 spring race. He and Elliott Sadler started fourth in the No. 2 machine and led the final 36 laps for the victory.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Bristol:

“I’m excited to get down to my favorite track in Bristol. The 17 crew and the guys at the shop have some good notes in years past at that track. We feel pretty good about our short track program and we’re looking forward to unloading on Sunday and proud to have SunnyD back on the car.”

On the Car

Iconic brand and thirst-quenching favorite SunnyD returns to the No. 17 machine this weekend at Buescher’s favorite track, Bristol Motor Speedway, in the brand’s second race of 2020.

About SunnyD

The iconic SunnyD® brand is owned by Harvest Hill Holdings, a Brynwood Partners owned beverage company. The 54-year-old SunnyD® brand is a leading chilled juice drink in the U.S. In addition to the SunnyD® brand, the company markets the Juicy Juice®, Little HUG®, and Daily’s® beverage brands. Harvest Hill’s products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S. and Canada.