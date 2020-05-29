McDowell Heads to Bristol with Love’s Travel Stops and Luber Finer

MCDOWELL ON BRISTOL:

“Bristol is the home track of our team owner Bob Jenkins, so we always look forward to going there and performing well.

“Bristol is such a tough track, physically and mentally. There’s almost no room for error because it’s a short track and you’re running pretty much on top of everyone around you. Staying focused until the very end is key.

“Our Front Row Motorsports team has had some really great momentum since NASCAR has returned to racing. Love’s Travel Stops and their partner, Luber Finer are on our car this weekend. I think we can have a really good run for them. It’s a long race, so we just want to be there at the end and then get the best finish we can.”.”